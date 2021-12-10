Watch Now: Pajama collection at Busse/SJI in Randolph tops 1500

A campaign to provide comfort and joy to children in need continues to extend its reach.
Fifteen years ago, Greg and Sandy O’Dell set out to help disadvantaged children during the holiday season. The couple, along with a few others, donated 38 pairs of pajamas to Columbia County Health & Human Services at that time.
Greg is an assembly group leader at Busse/SJI Corporation in Randolph, where he’s been employed for more than 30 years. The following year his employer welcomed his efforts and a collection took place at the manufacturing facility.
“Since then it grew,” said O’Dell. “We collected from here (Busse/SJI) and where my wife worked and from friends and relatives. We started to give pajamas to about four or five counties and then the last few years it was up to eight.”
This year’s collection is being distributed to HHS agencies in 12 Wisconsin counties, including Columbia and Dodge.
Busse/SJI Corporation is a division of Arrowhead Systems LLC. A promotion for the pajama collection was sent to other divisions of Arrowhead this year, as well. On Monday, a special visitor arrived in Randolph with bags of pajamas in tow.
Five-year-old William Lodl of Appleton, accompanied by his mom Tori Lodl and grandpa Dan Nordhaus, delivered 46 pairs of pajamas to Busse/SJI.
Nordhaus is an employee at Arrowhead Conveyor in Oshkosh. He said when he learned about the pajama collection, he mentioned it to his daughter thinking it would be a perfect idea for William’s birthday party.
“His birthday is so close to Christmas and kids get so much stuff then. His mom decided that for his birthdays they would donate gifts to different causes. They’ve given to the Humane Society, Toys for Tot, and last year because of COVID they asked people to donate money to a charity,” he said.
With a smile on his face (hidden under his “Paw Patrol” mask), William handed over the items saying they should go “to the kids who don’t have any jammies.”
As a thank you for his kindness, Busse/SJI Manufacturing Manager Mike Trimberger provided the young boy with a name badge and declared him an honorary employee for the afternoon. He toured the plant with his family and was thrilled to climb up and sit in the seat of a forklift.
Trimberger commented, “To see a young kid start that and keep it going each birthday is great.”
He also noted that O’Dell is humble about spearheading a campaign that has helped many children in the area. Last year the collection brought in about 780 pairs of pajamas and this year the number is almost doubled. Trimberger joked that his offer to wear a pajama onesie for a day if the collection topped 1000 might have been the reason for the increase.
“Next year we’ll set the bar at 2000,” he said.
O’Dell said he and his wife chose to focus the collection on pajamas because of their experience as a foster care family.
“A lot of these children never had a new set of pajamas ever. Many don’t even have pajamas,” he said. “We did foster care for quite a few years and kids were just so excited with new pajamas that they didn’t hardly ever want to take them off.”
O’Dell expressed his thanks for the more than 1500 pajamas that were donated this year.
“We could not do this without the support and love of everyone involved. The children are getting new, warm pajamas from loving, selfless individuals,” he said.
Follow Kelly Simon on Twitter @KSchmidSimon or contact her at 920-356-6757.