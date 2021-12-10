Watch Now: Pajama collection at Busse/SJI in Randolph tops 1500

Nordhaus is an employee at Arrowhead Conveyor in Oshkosh. He said when he learned about the pajama collection, he mentioned it to his daughter thinking it would be a perfect idea for William’s birthday party.

“His birthday is so close to Christmas and kids get so much stuff then. His mom decided that for his birthdays they would donate gifts to different causes. They’ve given to the Humane Society, Toys for Tot, and last year because of COVID they asked people to donate money to a charity,” he said.

With a smile on his face (hidden under his “Paw Patrol” mask), William handed over the items saying they should go “to the kids who don’t have any jammies.”

As a thank you for his kindness, Busse/SJI Manufacturing Manager Mike Trimberger provided the young boy with a name badge and declared him an honorary employee for the afternoon. He toured the plant with his family and was thrilled to climb up and sit in the seat of a forklift.

Trimberger commented, “To see a young kid start that and keep it going each birthday is great.”