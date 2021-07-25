WATCH NOW: Patriot Tour cruises through Beaver Dam

The Nation of Patriots’ 12th annual Patriot Tour for Veterans returned to Beaver Dam on Saturday with news that it is now going to all 50 states.
“Get this, 50 states for the first time in 12 years,” volunteer Brad Weber told the crowd of attendees at Ooga Brewing Company on Saturday. “That is right 50. We’ve been working on that like it seems an eternity, but happened, and it will continue to happen. Because the fire is lit in Hawaii. The fire is lit in Alaska. So we are very proud with this milestone in 2021.”
The flag that goes around the country travels 15,000 miles in 115 days while being accompanied by 150,000 people.
“Our focus will always be and has been to say thank you to those serving and those who have served,” Weber said.
Beaver Dam Mayor Becky Glewen said the group’s focus is important.
“A year of COVID, shut downs, isolation has disproportionality impacted our veterans with mental health problems and homelessness," she said. "The Nations of Patriots and Flag Tour throughout the U.S. … highlights veterans’ needs. For many veterans, mental health issues including those related to PTSD, substance abuse, anxiety and other disorders are the obstacles to finding and keeping secure housing.”
Speakers included two men who benefited from the donations, Lukas Jordan and Mikael Snitker, both from Madison. Snitker received helped with roof repairs and Jordan received a newer car.
Jordan was moving from out of state to a dream job in Madison when his car broke down and was not worth fixing. Jordan said he reached out to groups that help veterans and received help. He was given a 2010 vehicle which he picked up at Countryside Chevrolet, Buick, and GMC.
“I’m just so blessed,” Jordan said. “Over the past six seven months I have been able to get on my feet, and I couldn’t have done that without all of them.”
Bill Sherer, founder and executive director of Nation of Patriots, said it has been 12 years since the Patriot Tour began, but he originally did not feel it would last five years. However, the organization is still going strong with its original mission.
“They are starting to understand the recipe that we have here,” Sherer said. “It is really special. The team we have here in Beaver Dam. The team we have on a National scale. We got a good recipe. We have one mission. We have one event, and we do it all for one cause. Combine that with ultimate transparency. Every single dollar you give us goes to the cause we support.”
The tour began in Las Vegas on May 13 and will return to Las Vegas on Sept. 11.