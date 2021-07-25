WATCH NOW: Patriot Tour cruises through Beaver Dam

Jordan was moving from out of state to a dream job in Madison when his car broke down and was not worth fixing. Jordan said he reached out to groups that help veterans and received help. He was given a 2010 vehicle which he picked up at Countryside Chevrolet, Buick, and GMC.

“I’m just so blessed,” Jordan said. “Over the past six seven months I have been able to get on my feet, and I couldn’t have done that without all of them.”

Bill Sherer, founder and executive director of Nation of Patriots, said it has been 12 years since the Patriot Tour began, but he originally did not feel it would last five years. However, the organization is still going strong with its original mission.

“They are starting to understand the recipe that we have here,” Sherer said. “It is really special. The team we have here in Beaver Dam. The team we have on a National scale. We got a good recipe. We have one mission. We have one event, and we do it all for one cause. Combine that with ultimate transparency. Every single dollar you give us goes to the cause we support.”

The tour began in Las Vegas on May 13 and will return to Las Vegas on Sept. 11.