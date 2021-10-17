Watch Now: Pie and ice cream shop opens in Mayville

MAYVILLE – It’s been more than 30 years since customers have walked into a corner store in downtown Mayville — having housed a grocery, a five and dime, and a hardware store once upon a time. New owners Kyle and Rachel Smith hope their business will attract shoppers through its tall wood and glass entry doors once again.

The couple purchased the Music Block building at 4 S. Main St. last fall with plans to relocate and expand their Minnesota-based pie manufacturing facility. They decided to include a small retail pie and ice cream shop in their renovation plans upon learning that the city’s only ice cream store was shutting down.

With construction and material costs unpredictable due to the coronavirus pandemic’s effect, the Smiths wanted to be sure their investment would be matched before they launched into a commitment to do retail in a small city.

Rachel Smith said they found great support from community members and the Wisconsin Economic Development Corporation, Ixonia Bank, Mayville Middle School PTA, Main Street Mayville, Wisconsin’s Main Street organization.

“Lots of helping hands are bringing this historic building back to life,” she said. “They’ve rallied around our pie and ice cream shop idea by providing grants, loans, volunteer labor and countless words of encouragement.”