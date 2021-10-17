Watch Now: Pie and ice cream shop opens in Mayville

MAYVILLE – It’s been more than 30 years since customers have walked into a corner store in downtown Mayville — having housed a grocery, a five and dime, and a hardware store once upon a time. New owners Kyle and Rachel Smith hope their business will attract shoppers through its tall wood and glass entry doors once again.
The couple purchased the Music Block building at 4 S. Main St. last fall with plans to relocate and expand their Minnesota-based pie manufacturing facility. They decided to include a small retail pie and ice cream shop in their renovation plans upon learning that the city’s only ice cream store was shutting down.
With construction and material costs unpredictable due to the coronavirus pandemic’s effect, the Smiths wanted to be sure their investment would be matched before they launched into a commitment to do retail in a small city.
Rachel Smith said they found great support from community members and the Wisconsin Economic Development Corporation, Ixonia Bank, Mayville Middle School PTA, Main Street Mayville, Wisconsin’s Main Street organization.
“Lots of helping hands are bringing this historic building back to life,” she said. “They’ve rallied around our pie and ice cream shop idea by providing grants, loans, volunteer labor and countless words of encouragement.”
Aggressive renovation began which included bringing the electric up to code, repairing the roof, the plumbing and the upstairs apartment. A KIVA loan and CDI Grant funds are helping to cover building renovations, HVAC, electrical, plumbing, the addition of a walk-in freezer, as well as exterior improvements.
Sweet Pea’s started manufacturing onsite in July and a soft opening of the retail store happened at the end of September. A grand opening and ribbon cutting event took place Thursday afternoon with Mayville Mayor Rob Boelk, members of Mayville Area Chamber of Commerce, Main Street Mayville, Coldwell Banker Realty, WEDC and Ixonia Bank in attendance.
Sweet Pea’s currently offers their products for sale in Minnesota and at LeRoy Meats in Horicon and Fox Lake and makes pie for local fundraisers. Rachel said they are building their team of treat shop and manufacturing staff in the middle of their busiest season since their incorporation in 2009.
The business is producing about 150 pies a day right now, as it works on completing two fundraiser orders. Rachel said she’s run into a few bumps in the road as the plastic clamshell packaging used for the pies is difficult to find because of a slow supply chain.
“I’m looking locally to solve this problem. If I have a face-to-face relationship that’s how most things are being solved. This area is full of amazing people,” she said.
Sweet Pea’s has collaborated with Mayberry Farms of Mayville by using some of their pumpkins and their honey in its pies.
“Whenever we can get enough product, we’re going to choose local,” she said. “We make a honey pie which people are going to love. It’s a custard pie that I call the pretty sister of a pumpkin pie, because it’s really smooth and silky. There’s a little bit of Greek yogurt to balance out the sweetness, brown sugar to give some undertones to the caramel, but the finished taste you have is definitely honey.”
The business posts its “Baker’s Choice” selections on Facebook each week.
“If you want a certain pie, just hop online and push the online order button, otherwise when you walk in the door Baker’s Choice is what’s available,” she said.
Sweet Pea’s is open Thursdays through Sundays. Seven varieties of pies can be pre-ordered for Thanksgiving through Nov. 11 at the store or online at eventbrite.com. A gluten-free option is also available.
