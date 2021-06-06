 Skip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
WATCH NOW: Portage Canal Days 2021
0 Comments

WATCH NOW: Portage Canal Days 2021

  • 0
{{featured_button_text}}

Canal Days returned to downtown Portage on June 5 with live music, sidewalk sales, face-painting, balloon sculpting, games and other activities.

+58 GALLERY: Historical reenactments at Agency House, Surgeons Quarters in Portage

Follow Susan Endres on Twitter @EndresSusan or call her at 745-3506.

0 Comments

Tags

Watch Now: Related Video

Sotheby's previews NFT auction during Luxury Week

Get local news delivered to your inbox!

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alert

Breaking News