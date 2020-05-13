WATCH NOW: Portage Center for the Arts moves offerings to virtual formats during pandemic

“We’re all sort of on pause and waiting to see what will happen,” she said.

PCA, like many organizations, will experience a budget shortfall this year due to lost revenue from events and is seeking donations and emergency grant funding to meet expenses, Royal said. PCA decided to continue fundraising for its Capital Campaign online and through direct mail as it still needs $65,000 to pay for improvements that were unveiled in February including a significantly improved Adams Street entrance, foyer, restroom, new doors and more.

“It was a hard decision to keep fundraising for the campaign because we know many people are struggling and everybody is making adjustments, so the last thing we wanted to do is ask for money and burden people even more,” Royal said. “However, we decided to keep our name out there with the campaign while we’re closed -- we don’t want people to forget about us.”

PCA has three part-time employees including Royal, who works about 25 to 30 hours per week, and an office assistant who normally works about 10 hours per week, but is furloughed during the pandemic. A third employee works only when Royal and the assistant are unavailable -- about 30 hours per year -- while others are contracted for working events.