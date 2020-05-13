WATCH NOW: Portage Center for the Arts moves offerings to virtual formats during pandemic

Portage Center for the Arts is re-imagining several offerings including art exhibits and children’s theater during the uncertainty of the public health emergency.
About 20 PCA events have so far been canceled, postponed or transitioned to a virtual format since PCA closed its doors to the public in mid-March, Executive Director Heidi Royal said.
Its Wisconsin Regional Art Program exhibit for the month of May is available now online at portagecenterforthearts.com featuring 19 works of art from local artists -- three of which will be selected for a state exhibit in Wausau planned for August and September.
PCA will also display virtually its Art that Blooms exhibit in June and July featuring local artwork that's paired with local poetry. This year’s exhibit -- which is still accepting poetry submissions -- will not include popular floral arrangements due to the virtual format.
“It’s not the same as viewing the artwork in person, but it works,” Royal said of online exhibits. “It offers the artist a way to share their work with the public and offers the people a chance to see what’s going on and stay involved with the center.”
Children’s theater programming for various age groups is also being moved to a virtual format in June and July and will soon accept online registration, Royal said. Theater leaders expect to use Zoom and Google Classroom applications for their programming that aims to keep local children engaged during the coronavirus pandemic. Its youth production in August has been canceled, however, due to the uncertainty.
PCA Artistic Director Xan Johnson said of virtual offerings, “As theater educators, we understand and remain committed to providing a safe place for belonging and inspired learning through the use of an engaging curriculum where feelings, frustrations and fears turn to meaningful, fun and imaginative solutions full of self-discoveries and shared friendships. Now is the time for theater -- young people need a place to rekindle their inner voice, to let off steam, to deal with the impact and isolation that is COVID-19.
“Come express yourself and have fun doing it.”
PCA hopes it can open the theater to the public and begin offering live events at the start of its new season in September, but precautions will be taken as necessary.
“We’re hoping and waiting for more guidance and direction (from the state) because everything is so fluid and hard to plan right now,” Royal said. “But we have talked about what our (offerings) might look like and we will do our best to implement” any public health requirements, such as limiting crowds to small groups or distancing attendees from each other as they enter the building and sit for performances.
Royal said the theater has been postponing rather than canceling its concerts “because we really don’t want to lose these artists,” but rescheduling them on specific dates in 2020 doesn’t yet make sense.
“We’re all sort of on pause and waiting to see what will happen,” she said.
PCA, like many organizations, will experience a budget shortfall this year due to lost revenue from events and is seeking donations and emergency grant funding to meet expenses, Royal said. PCA decided to continue fundraising for its Capital Campaign online and through direct mail as it still needs $65,000 to pay for improvements that were unveiled in February including a significantly improved Adams Street entrance, foyer, restroom, new doors and more.
“It was a hard decision to keep fundraising for the campaign because we know many people are struggling and everybody is making adjustments, so the last thing we wanted to do is ask for money and burden people even more,” Royal said. “However, we decided to keep our name out there with the campaign while we’re closed -- we don’t want people to forget about us.”
PCA has three part-time employees including Royal, who works about 25 to 30 hours per week, and an office assistant who normally works about 10 hours per week, but is furloughed during the pandemic. A third employee works only when Royal and the assistant are unavailable -- about 30 hours per year -- while others are contracted for working events.
“We miss everybody and it’s very strange having an empty theater and art gallery because this is a place for people to experience life through the arts,” Royal said. “Having it dark and quiet is sad, but we remain very hopeful that we can open when time is right, and we look forward to welcoming everyone back when that happens.”
Follow Noah Vernau on Twitter @NoahVernau or contact him at 608-695-4956.
Concerned about COVID-19?
Sign up now to get the most recent coronavirus headlines and other important local and national news sent to your email inbox daily.