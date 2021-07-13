Watch Now: Prairie restoration underway at Astico County Park

Native plants will return to Astico County Park next spring with help from the Astico Perseverance 4-H Club.
In conjunction with the Friends of Dodge County Parks, the club is currently working on a prairie restoration plot.
Arwyn Yarwood, a volunteer naturalist with Dodge County Parks, is overseeing the task. She said she’s been trying to get the project off the ground for a number of years, following a windstorm that caused significant damage to the area in July 2015.
Yarwood approached Jolene Zandler Schwoerer of the Astico Perseverance and asked if the club would be interested in taking part in the restoration.
Evelyn Schwoerer, a Columbus middle school student, said she and other members were on board from the start.
“It’s Astico Park and we’re Astico 4-H, so it seemed fitting,” she said. “We’ve had some of our meetings here and it’s good to give back to the park and community.”
Schwoerer, along with club members Mady Waltz and Hillary Klubertanz, wrote a grant proposal to the 4-H Endowment Fund through Dodge County to acquire the money needed to purchase the prairie seeds.
Klubertanz said the work at the prairie restoration project fulfills a community service requirement for club members. That requirement is part of a 4-H record book youth complete each year that can be submitted for an award at the Dodge County Fair.
Yarwood and the 4-H club have put in a several work days at the site this past month. The group gathers on Wednesday evenings and Saturday mornings for an hour and a half each time to prepare the area for planting.
Layers of newspapers and cardboard have been put down and covered with mulch to kill off the existing weeds and prepare the seedbed.
Yarwood said a couple weeds peeked out after about a week and a half, so the group is now going to overlap the newspapers more in an effort to prevent that from happening again.
“We’re learning as we’re going along,” said 4-H leader Jan Zander.
“There’s really no guidebook for doing this,” said Yarwood. “The reason we’re using cardboard and newspapers is because it’s biodegradable.”
The base layer is to be completed in July and in November the club will conduct broadcast seeding. The prairie seeds that will be purchased and scattered are native to the county.
“In order to germinate a lot of these plants need cold weather. After we get the seeding done, next year we will be controlling the weeds and identifying what is popping up,” said Yarwood.
Once completed, there will be a trail through the prairie and a circle area with a picnic table in it for people to sit among the prairie grasses and flowers.
“Native seeding will provide flowers for the various pollinators, food for birds and habitat for wildlife. It’s going to be a better looking area and an item of interest at the park.”
