Watch Now: Prairie restoration underway at Astico County Park

Yarwood and the 4-H club have put in a several work days at the site this past month. The group gathers on Wednesday evenings and Saturday mornings for an hour and a half each time to prepare the area for planting.

Layers of newspapers and cardboard have been put down and covered with mulch to kill off the existing weeds and prepare the seedbed.

Yarwood said a couple weeds peeked out after about a week and a half, so the group is now going to overlap the newspapers more in an effort to prevent that from happening again.

“We’re learning as we’re going along,” said 4-H leader Jan Zander.

“There’s really no guidebook for doing this,” said Yarwood. “The reason we’re using cardboard and newspapers is because it’s biodegradable.”

The base layer is to be completed in July and in November the club will conduct broadcast seeding. The prairie seeds that will be purchased and scattered are native to the county.

“In order to germinate a lot of these plants need cold weather. After we get the seeding done, next year we will be controlling the weeds and identifying what is popping up,” said Yarwood.