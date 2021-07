A private plane crashed outside Baraboo Thursday evening, but no injuries were reported, according to the Sauk County Sheriff's Office.

The aircraft crashed outside the Baraboo-Wisconsin Dells Regional Airport just after 7 p.m., the Sheriff's Office said.

According to Federal Aviation Administration records, the plane is registered as a 1941 Boeing E75 owned by Mission Boston D-Day LLC of Newport Beach, California.

Additional information was not immediately available.