WATCH NOW: Rime ice coats Dodge County

HORICON — Residents of Dodge County and much of Wisconsin were treated to remarkable scenery this week as rime ice coated area trees and surfaces.

Never heard of it before? That may be because circumstances have to be just right for the needle-like ice to occur.

The National Weather Service officially defines rime ice as "an opaque coating of tiny, white, granular ice particles caused by the rapid freezing of supercooled water droplets on impact with an object."

While from a distance it appears as frost, it is not the same thing, according to the organization's website.

Support Local Journalism Your membership makes our reporting possible. {{featured_button_text}}

“The deposition of rime is different than the process in which frost is formed. In the case of rime, the object and the air are both below freezing and liquid drops (e.g. fog) must be present. For frost, the object itself must be below freezing but the air can be above freezing. Also, water vapor (not droplets) are the source of moisture, so frost forms on clear cold nights.”

Area outdoor enthusiasts and shutterbugs were captivated by the breathtaking landscape and flocked to social media platforms to share their photos.

The winter phenomenon provided onlookers with stunning icy vistas for four straight days before melting early Friday morning.

Follow Kelly Simon on Twitter @KSchmidSimon or contact her at 920-356-6757.

Get local news delivered to your inbox! Subscribe to our Daily Headlines newsletter. Sign up! * I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.