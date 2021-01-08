 Skip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
WATCH NOW: Rime ice coats Dodge County
comments
topical alert top story

WATCH NOW: Rime ice coats Dodge County

{{featured_button_text}}
Coated branches

Residents of Dodge County and throughout much of Wisconsin were treated to a beautiful winter landscape as rime ice, which looks needle-like, coated trees for four days this week.

 Kelly Simon

HORICON — Residents of Dodge County and much of Wisconsin were treated to remarkable scenery this week as rime ice coated area trees and surfaces.

Never heard of it before? That may be because circumstances have to be just right for the needle-like ice to occur.

The National Weather Service officially defines rime ice as "an opaque coating of tiny, white, granular ice particles caused by the rapid freezing of supercooled water droplets on impact with an object."

While from a distance it appears as frost, it is not the same thing, according to the organization's website.

Support Local Journalism

Your membership makes our reporting possible.
{{featured_button_text}}

“The deposition of rime is different than the process in which frost is formed. In the case of rime, the object and the air are both below freezing and liquid drops (e.g. fog) must be present. For frost, the object itself must be below freezing but the air can be above freezing. Also, water vapor (not droplets) are the source of moisture, so frost forms on clear cold nights.”

Walking in wonder

Bonnie McDaniel and Deane Baker hike along the trails of Ledge County Park on Wednesday, exploring its winter beauty. Tuesday night's freezing fog left a hard white layer of rime ice on area trees that remained throughout the entire next day.

Area outdoor enthusiasts and shutterbugs were captivated by the breathtaking landscape and flocked to social media platforms to share their photos.

The winter phenomenon provided onlookers with stunning icy vistas for four straight days before melting early Friday morning.

Fave 5: Reporter Kelly Simon shares her top picks of 2020

Follow Kelly Simon on Twitter @KSchmidSimon or contact her at 920-356-6757.

comments

Tags

Get local news delivered to your inbox!

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Olson, Drew W.
Obituaries

Olson, Drew W.

POYNETTE – Drew W. Olson, age 35, passed away at his home in Poynette on Sunday, Jan. 3, 2021, surrounded by his loving family.

Hoffman, Velma
Obituaries

Hoffman, Velma

SARASOTA, Fla.—Velma Mae Hoffman went home to be with Our Lord and Savior on Wednesday, Dec. 23, 2020, at Doctors Hospital of Sarasota. She wa…

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alert

Breaking News