WATCH NOW: Rotary Lights brighten up Swan Park for the season

The Rotary Lights were lit up on Friday night with the largest display of Christmas lights yet at Beaver Dam’s oldest park. Winter Wonderland is in its fifth year and will be lit up nightly until Jan. 2.

Dodge County Sheriff Dale Schmidt, the chairman of Rotary Lights, said there are about 20 new displays this year.

K&B Tree & Lawn Care assisted by hanging some lights from the trees.

Santa Claus will be visiting the park on Dec. 11 from 5 to 8 p.m. most likely in the band shell. The Beaver Dam High School choir will also perform.

The projectors that were added to the display will show the sponsors of the lights, Schmidt said.

“Make sure you thank our sponsors when you see them,” Schmidt said. “We couldn’t do this without them. We have had about $25,000 in donations this year. That is huge.”

Schmidt thanked those who helped out with the efforts to put the park together for the season. Beaver Dam Mayor Becky Glewen agreed that the hard work paid off for the city.