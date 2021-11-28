 Skip to main content
WATCH NOW: Rotary Lights brighten up Swan Park for the season
WATCH NOW: Rotary Lights brighten up Swan Park for the season

The Rotary Lights were lit up on Friday night with the largest display of Christmas lights yet at Beaver Dam’s oldest park. Winter Wonderland is in its fifth year and will be lit up nightly until Jan. 2.

Dodge County Sheriff Dale Schmidt, the chairman of Rotary Lights, said there are about 20 new displays this year.

K&B Tree & Lawn Care assisted by hanging some lights from the trees.

Santa Claus will be visiting the park on Dec. 11 from 5 to 8 p.m. most likely in the band shell. The Beaver Dam High School choir will also perform.

The projectors that were added to the display will show the sponsors of the lights, Schmidt said.

“Make sure you thank our sponsors when you see them,” Schmidt said. “We couldn’t do this without them. We have had about $25,000 in donations this year. That is huge.”

Schmidt thanked those who helped out with the efforts to put the park together for the season. Beaver Dam Mayor Becky Glewen agreed that the hard work paid off for the city. 

"Thank you to all the volunteers for giving generously of their time to bring Christmas cheer to Beaver Dam and the surrounding area with the Rotary Lights display," Glewen said. "Efforts such as these remind us that we can all have a role in making our community a great place to live. Thanks to everyone that inspires us in this way."
 
Donations for next year's display can be made at bdrotary.org.

The Rotary has partnered with Beaver Dam Area Community Foundation to collect donations for the park. Sponsorship forms are available on the aforementioned website. Donations payable to Beaver Dam Community Foundation along with a form can be mailed to Beaver Dam Rotary Lights, 324 S. Spring St., Beaver Dam, WI, 53916.

