WATCH NOW: Sam's Light Show in Waupun

WAUPUN — Sam’s Light Show, produced by Sam’s Well Drilling and Advanced Energy Control of Randolph, continues to brighten the spirits of young and old in the New Year.

The free show of synchronized lights dancing to holiday music opened for the season Dec. 5, at 1134 West Main St. in Waupun. Organizers said the nightly festivities will last until mid-January, with two different shows beginning at the top and bottom of the hour between 6-10 p.m.

Those who attended earlier in the season may want to venture out again, as two new songs were added to the mix on Christmas Eve. Attendees are encouraged to honk the horns of their vehicle following the show as a sign of appreciation.

Watch our videos for a sneak peek of one of the new additions, featuring “We Need a Little Christmas” by Pentatonix, as well as the favorite "Christmas Canon" by Trans-Siberian Orchestra.

Follow Kelly Simon on Twitter @KSchmidSimon or contact her at 920-356-6757.

