COLUMBUS — Santa Claus was driven down the streets of Columbus and Fall River on Saturday with the help of a truck from Napleton Chevrolet Buick.

This is the second year Santa has ridden through Columbus, which is sponsored by the Columbus Area Chamber of Commerce.

The first ride in 2020 came about while the community was trying to find a safe way to celebrate the holiday as a whole while many holiday events were canceled due to the pandemic.