WATCH NOW: Saturday at the Columbia County Fair

Saturday at the Columbia County Fair

Croix Theis, 9, of the Arlington Prairie Producers watches the crowd as he holds his sheep Saturday during the Sale of Champions at the Columbia County Fair.

 BRIDGET COOKE/Daily Register

One of the highlights of Saturday at the Columbia County Fair was the Sale of Champions, in which exhibitors were able to show off their animals and try to gain attention from the largest bidder.

Auctioneering and yelling filled the agricultural building as bidders raised their name cards for attention to make the highest bid. 

The day began with a horse speed show and ended with a coloring contest for children before the final event, the rodeo. Sunday is the final day of the fair, with the FFA breakfast set to begin at 7 a.m. followed by the Showman of Showmen event in the agricultural building at 10 a.m. The day officially ends at 4 p.m.

Follow Bridget on Twitter @cookebridget or contact her at 608-745-3513.

