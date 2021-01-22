 Skip to main content
WATCH NOW: Sauk Co. announces vaccine sites as experts reassure public of COVID-19 vaccines' safety
WATCH NOW: Sauk Co. announces vaccine sites as experts reassure public of COVID-19 vaccines' safety

The Sauk County Health Department released Friday afternoon a list of nine COVID-19 vaccination sites, many of which are now starting waiting lists for anyone 65 and older or who are eligible under phase 1a or 1b of the state’s vaccine rollout.

The announcement came on the heels of a virtual video press conference on Thursday night where health experts from the agency and Sauk County’s three hospitals spent an hour reassuring the public that the vaccines are safe and necessary.

“We want everybody to know that we’re committed to ensuring that COVID vaccines are available and accessible to everybody, all Sauk County residents,” said Jessie Phalen, Sauk County nurse manager, during the live conference.

She said it will take several months before the vaccine is widely available for the general public in Sauk County. The state remains in phase 1a, which focuses on immunizing frontline health care workers and residents of nursing homes and assisted living facilities, but firefighters and law enforcement officers are also being vaccinated.

How and where to get COVID-19 vaccinations or testing in Sauk County

Starting Monday, people 65 and older will become eligible for vaccination. Phalen noted the county has about 12,000 residents in that demographic, but each of the three health care systems and the health department are currently only allocated roughly 200 vaccines per week. With only enough supply to vaccinate 800 people per week, it will take months to work through the older population, she said, but added that amount could change.

Officials are recommending residents get immunized at their regular medical facility. They should not call the facility or their health care provider, however, in order to keep phone lines open for patients with active symptoms and other health care needs. Instead, they should first visit their provider's website for instructions on the vaccine rollout.

But there are other places where people can receive the vaccine. Sauk County Health unveiled a new webpage Friday to help residents find vaccination sites and other vaccine information. Those places include:

  • Corner Drug at 522 Oak St. in Baraboo, which requires appointments. Call 608-356-8701 for information.
  • Corner Drug-Dean Clinic location at 1700 Tuttle St., Baraboo. Appointments required. Call 608-356-6966 for information.
  • SSM Health St. Clare Hospital at 707 14th St., Baraboo. Eligible SSM Health patients with MyChart accounts will receive an invitation for vaccination. Those without MyChart will be contacted by phone.
  • Sauk County Public Health at 505 Broadway St., Baraboo. Phase 1a unaffiliated health care workers and people 65 and older can sign up for the waiting list.
  • Reedsburg Ambulance Service at 230 Railroad St. Appointments required; waiting list available at hipaa.jotform.com/210195449675161.
  • Reedsburg Area Medical Center Specialty Group at 1104 21st St., Reedsburg. Patients are being contacted directly in order of age.
  • Ballweg Family Pharmacy at 1200 Prairie St., Prairie du Sac. Appointments required. COVID-19 vaccination request form available at form.jotform.com/210123521458041.
  • Eannelli Pharmacy at 405 Water St., Prairie du Sac. Appointments required. Call 608-643-3396 to be added to the waiting list.
  • Sauk Prairie Healthcare at WellSpring 80 1st St., Prairie du Sac. Appointments required. Register for the waiting list at SaukPrairieHealthcare.org/COVID19-vaccine.

This story will be updated.

Baraboo area views of the pandemic in 2020

Gov. Tony Evers ordered Wisconsinites to stay in their homes starting the week of March 25, 2020, to fend off the coronavirus outbreak that is ravaging populations worldwide. Businesses deemed non-essential closed and schools turned to virtual instruction. The following photo galleries reflect back on the changes that took place in Sauk County and the surrounding area last year.

Follow Susan Endres on Twitter @EndresSusan or call her at 745-3506.

Concerned about COVID-19?

