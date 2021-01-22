WATCH NOW: Sauk Co. announces vaccine sites as experts reassure public of COVID-19 vaccines' safety

The Sauk County Health Department released Friday afternoon a list of nine COVID-19 vaccination sites, many of which are now starting waiting lists for anyone 65 and older or who are eligible under phase 1a or 1b of the state’s vaccine rollout.

The announcement came on the heels of a virtual video press conference on Thursday night where health experts from the agency and Sauk County’s three hospitals spent an hour reassuring the public that the vaccines are safe and necessary.

“We want everybody to know that we’re committed to ensuring that COVID vaccines are available and accessible to everybody, all Sauk County residents,” said Jessie Phalen, Sauk County nurse manager, during the live conference.

She said it will take several months before the vaccine is widely available for the general public in Sauk County. The state remains in phase 1a, which focuses on immunizing frontline health care workers and residents of nursing homes and assisted living facilities, but firefighters and law enforcement officers are also being vaccinated.

Support Local Journalism Your membership makes our reporting possible. {{featured_button_text}}