WATCH NOW: Sauk Co. official: 'Act as if you have COVID-19' while Sauk, Columbia numbers grow

Health workers and officials in Sauk and Columbia counties are imploring their communities to help curb the accelerating spread of the coronavirus.
Sauk County
Three Sauk County residents died of COVID-19 in October, and two more died in the first week of November, bringing the county’s total deaths to nine, according to data tracked by the News Republic. In October, one resident was hospitalized every 28 hours because of the coronavirus, Siobhan Allen of the Sauk County Health Department said during the weekly public COVID-19 update Thursday.
“Each of these cases is a person,” Allen said, her voice cracking from emotion. “This is a fellow Sauk County community member. They’re our friends, they’re our family members, they’re our neighbors and our co-workers.”
Allen urged all residents to “do our part to protect ourselves and others” by staying home whenever possible; maintaining a 6-foot distance from everyone not in their household; if possible, wearing a mask when in public; washing their hands; wiping down surfaces; staying home and getting tested if they develop symptoms; avoiding gatherings; and staying in self-quarantine if they’ve been in close contact with someone who tests positive.
“Please, everybody, be a leader in your circle,” she said. “Talk to your friends and your family about the importance of COVID safety precautions. Challenge misinformation. Share helpful resources. Remember that you can have and spread COVID-19 without knowing it.
“The safest way to think about it is this: Act as if you have COVID-19. Don’t do anything you wouldn’t do if you knew you had COVID, because the reality is that you might have it and not know it, and you can spread it,” Allen said. “You could be the reason that your family, your friends, your coworker -- really anyone that you interact with -- gets sick.”
Sauk County, which took almost seven months to reach 1,000 total COVID-19 cases, surpassed 2,000 on Tuesday, just 31 days after passing the first milestone. On Friday, total confirmed cases numbered 2,328 and total patients ever hospitalized reached 69.
As of Thursday, COVID-19 cases in Sauk County have a doubling time of 29 days, Allen said. If the current trend continues, the county could see six more deaths and 50 new hospitalizations by Dec. 4, she said.
People over the age of 60 are more likely to require hospitalization, but Allen noted that people of all ages have been hospitalized for COVID-19 in the county, including eight under the age of 30 and another 19 between 30-59.
Sauk County Emergency Preparedness Coordinator Jodie Molitor said residents should not hold family gatherings this holiday season.
“This is a very hard message for us to send out, but in order to keep all of our loved ones, all of our friends and neighbors healthy, we need to ask that you stay home and celebrate the holidays a different way this year,” Molitor said.
Columbia County
In October, Columbia County had more than twice as many new confirmed cases as it had in September, according to the health department’s Wednesday update. With a population slightly lower than Sauk County, Columbia had been reporting fewer total cases than Sauk -- until Oct. 19, when it surpassed its neighbor to the west for almost two weeks straight.
Columbia County reported a total of 2,134 confirmed cases and 153 “probable” cases as of Friday. Almost 650 cases remained active Friday.
At Aspirus Divine Savior Hospital in Portage, the increase in cases is “keeping our beds full,” Chief Nursing Officer Jan Bauman said Friday, “and we have a lot of staff that are working overtime to take care of these patients.”
Bauman said an average of 10-12 COVID-19 patients are hospitalized at Divine Savior at any one time. The hospital could increase its coronavirus beds above 20 if it needs to, she said, noting that the hospital has a total bed capacity of 52. It currently has enough staff to cover 35 beds total, she said.
In the last few months, the hospital has frequently admitted up to 10 coronavirus patients per day, Bauman said.
She echoed Allen, asking for the community’s cooperation with wearing masks in public and following the other health guidelines.
“We just need their support in helping us get through this,” Bauman said. “The nursing staff are doing a great job. They’re pulling together and trying to do everything they can for the community and the patients that come to us for care.”
The Columbia County Health Department reported 15 new hospitalizations in the seven days ending on Wednesday.
It added probable cases and deaths to its data summary this week to show cases that are likely to be caused by COVID-19, as determined by clinic criteria and “epidemiologic evidence” or “presumptive laboratory evidence” or “vital records criteria,” the weekly update stated.
One death has been labeled as a probable COVID-19 death, in addition to the county’s seven deaths that were confirmed, according to the update.
Infections are being driven largely by residents in their 20s and those in their 50s, the update shows.
