WATCH NOW: Sauk Co. official: 'Act as if you have COVID-19' while Sauk, Columbia numbers grow

“The safest way to think about it is this: Act as if you have COVID-19. Don’t do anything you wouldn’t do if you knew you had COVID, because the reality is that you might have it and not know it, and you can spread it,” Allen said. “You could be the reason that your family, your friends, your coworker -- really anyone that you interact with -- gets sick.”

Sauk County, which took almost seven months to reach 1,000 total COVID-19 cases, surpassed 2,000 on Tuesday, just 31 days after passing the first milestone. On Friday, total confirmed cases numbered 2,328 and total patients ever hospitalized reached 69.

As of Thursday, COVID-19 cases in Sauk County have a doubling time of 29 days, Allen said. If the current trend continues, the county could see six more deaths and 50 new hospitalizations by Dec. 4, she said.

People over the age of 60 are more likely to require hospitalization, but Allen noted that people of all ages have been hospitalized for COVID-19 in the county, including eight under the age of 30 and another 19 between 30-59.

Sauk County Emergency Preparedness Coordinator Jodie Molitor said residents should not hold family gatherings this holiday season.