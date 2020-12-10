WATCH NOW: Sauk, Columbia cases improve as counties wait for Thanksgiving effect

Sauk and Columbia counties have yet to see any significant effect from Thanksgiving on local COVID-19 activity and have even improved slightly, though virus activity remains very high.

Siobhan Allen, of the Sauk County Health Department, said many people have taken the county’s guidance seriously, helping to lower the area’s coronavirus activity. She thanked them during the weekly COVID-19 update video Thursday and asked that they continue to social distance, stay home whenever possible and follow the other guidelines.

“If we can stop the spread, we can also decrease, ultimately, the number of people that lose their lives to this virus,” Allen said, “so all of those actions matter, and thank you, for those of you that are practicing them.”

The county is averaging 45 new cases and one new hospitalization per day so far in December, compared to an average of 55 new cases and two new hospitalizations per day in November, Allen said. As of Thursday, there are 547 current active cases in Sauk County, which has had a total of 3,939 cases since the pandemic began, according to its data hub.