WATCH NOW: Sauk, Columbia cases improve as counties wait for Thanksgiving effect

Sauk and Columbia counties have yet to see any significant effect from Thanksgiving on local COVID-19 activity and have even improved slightly, though virus activity remains very high.
Siobhan Allen, of the Sauk County Health Department, said many people have taken the county’s guidance seriously, helping to lower the area’s coronavirus activity. She thanked them during the weekly COVID-19 update video Thursday and asked that they continue to social distance, stay home whenever possible and follow the other guidelines.
“If we can stop the spread, we can also decrease, ultimately, the number of people that lose their lives to this virus,” Allen said, “so all of those actions matter, and thank you, for those of you that are practicing them.”
The county is averaging 45 new cases and one new hospitalization per day so far in December, compared to an average of 55 new cases and two new hospitalizations per day in November, Allen said. As of Thursday, there are 547 current active cases in Sauk County, which has had a total of 3,939 cases since the pandemic began, according to its data hub.
“Yes, that’s great,” Allen said. “I really like seeing this decrease in new cases per day, but the question that I’m getting is, is this because of a decrease in testing. And the answer is maybe.”
Sauk County is conducting an average of 431 tests per day so far this month, a decrease from 510 tests per day in November, Allen said.
Testing declined after Thanksgiving, with 7,500 tests conducted in the two weeks before the holiday and just over 6,600 in the most recent two weeks, according to state Department of Health Services data. Columbia County administered almost 4,000 tests over the last 14 days ending Tuesday, down from the more than 5,800 in the two weeks leading up to Thanksgiving.
Allen said Sauk County has continued to see an average of one death every three days, as two more county residents died from COVID-19 on Thursday, bringing the county’s total fatalities to 21. Three Sauk County residents have died from the disease so far this month, compared to 11 in November.
In the first 10 days of December, three Columbia County residents also died from the coronavirus, including two on Thursday for a total of 15, according to the county health department. Data tracked by Daily Register staff shows it had five deaths in all of November.
The number of COVID-19 patients being hospitalized has slowed over the last two weeks at Aspirus Divine Savior Healthcare in Portage, according to Jan Bauman, chief nursing officer and vice president of patient care services. In an emailed statement, she said the hospital is still waiting to see what increases may result from holiday travel and gatherings.
“The positivity rate of community testing performed by Aspirus is still above 23%, which tells us we still have uncontrolled community spread of COVID-19,” Bauman said. “It is still vitally important to continue to follow social distancing, hand washing and masking recommendations to protect ourselves and others.”
In Columbia County overall, 11.2% of tests have been positive over the last seven-day period, DHS data shows. That’s roughly the same as last week.
Support Local Journalism
Total hospitalizations in Columbia County reached 176 as of Wednesday, nine more since the previous Wednesday, according to the health department’s weekly COVID-19 update. It has 678 active cases and another 246 probable cases as of Thursday. The county has had 3,760 total confirmed cases since the start of the pandemic.
Percent positivity in Sauk County went from 8.9% last week to 9.9% this week, according to DHS. Allen said the percent positivity rate would need to be below 5% to indicate the county is doing enough testing, while above 10% would suggest a lack of testing is contributing to the decrease in cases.
That’s why it’s important to track more than one metric when considering the presence of COVID-19 in a community, Allen said. Percent positivity and the county’s 34% community spread -- cases that are not linked to a known source -- suggest that the decline in new cases could be caused by a decrease in testing, she said.
“So we really want to encourage everybody that if you have even one symptom, to please go get tested. If you have been exposed to somebody with COVID, please go get tested. If you think you may have been exposed to somebody with COVID, please go get tested,” Allen said. She also encouraged anyone who is regularly around a large number of people, such as a grocery store worker, to consider regular testing to help prevent unknowingly spreading the virus.
Testing
Five Sauk County sites continue to offer weekly free testing opportunities and a sixth will offer free COVID-19 antigen tests, which give rapid results, on one more day. Anyone can register or drop in for testing from 9 a.m. to 3 p.m. Wednesday at UW-Platteville’s Baraboo campus.
The Columbia County Health Department submitted a request with the Wisconsin National Guard for additional recurring community testing sites after its previous sites ended Dec. 4, according to the weekly update.
COVID-19 activity
Sauk County’s two-week case activity level tracked by DHS -- based on the rate per 100,000 people and the case trajectory -- remains very high as of Tuesday, the same as last week. It was critically high the week before. Between Nov. 25 and Tuesday, there was no significant change in Sauk County’s case trajectory.
Columbia County also has a very high COVID-19 activity as of Thursday, but its trajectory is shrinking, with cases down by 37% from Nov. 25 through Tuesday, according to DHS. It was critically high last week.
New quarantine guidelines
In response to new CDC guidelines, both county health departments recently updated their quarantine guidance for people who have had close contact with someone diagnosed with COVID-19. They allow close contacts to stop quarantining after the 10th day since exposure if they have not had any symptoms over that time, even if they have not been tested. If they are tested, receive a negative result and have no symptoms, they can end quarantine after the seventh day. However, both counties note that a 14-day quarantine is still the safest strategy to prevent spreading the virus.
“We have seen some cases outside of that 10 days turn positive on days 10 through 14, so we just want to be extra careful,” said Jessie Phalen, public health nurse manager, in the Thursday update.
Follow Susan Endres on Twitter @EndresSusan or call her at 745-3506.
Concerned about COVID-19?
Sign up now to get the most recent coronavirus headlines and other important local and national news sent to your email inbox daily.