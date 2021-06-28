WATCH NOW: Scenes from downtown Wisconsin Dells farmers' market

According to Briana Faber with the Wisconsin Dells Visitor and Convention Bureau around 20 vendors were present. Around 20 to 25 vendors are usually at each farmers' market depending on the weather, she said.

The farmers' market is held at the Riverwalk on 105 Broadway, right by The Riverwalk Pub. It will be held from 9:30 a.m. to 1:30 p.m. every Sunday until October 3. A farmers' market was not originally scheduled for July 4 due to the holiday, but upon vendor request there will be a farmers market scheduled for 9:30 a.m. to 1:30 p.m. July 4, Faber said. The farmers' market is sponsored by the city's Business Improvement District Committee.