WATCH NOW: Second phase of Wisconsin Dells' Trout Road project set to begin first week of April

Jones Road, which was originally a right-of-way, unmarked, gravel and dirt road, will turn into a two-way paved road for traffic and also provide access to Stony Acres Apartments. Phase II of the project will continue the work for three-quarters of a mile, tearing up and rebuilding the existing road as well as continuing constructing of the multi-use path on the east side of the road.

The work will total about a mile of improvements. Stony Acre Road, which will lead to Stony Acres Apartments as well, will also be constructed by the city.

Phase III of the project will take the multi-use path from Highway 13 and continue on the north side of the road on Fitzgerald Road to the roundabout by the new high school on Brew Farm Road. The planning phases of that part of the project are still in the works and the city hopes to start later this year, Tollaksen said.

Apartments construction update

The road project is also happening simultaneously with the first building of Stony Acres Apartments. Both are developments to TID 2.