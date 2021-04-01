 Skip to main content
WATCH NOW: Second phase of Wisconsin Dells' Trout Road project set to begin first week of April
TROUT ROAD PROJECT

Construction crews wrap up work on Jones Road in Wisconsin Dells March 30. The next phase of the project on Trout Road is scheduled to begin the week of April 5.

The second phase of a road construction project in Wisconsin Dells is scheduled to begin the first week of April.

Director of Public Works Chris Tollaksen said Trout Road is scheduled to close from the intersection of Jones Road south during the week of April 5 through April 9 as officials wrap up construction of the first phase and start the second phase. The date depends on construction progress the next couple days, Tollaksen said. He said construction of the second phase will take until late June or early July to complete.

Trout Road sign Wisconsin Dells

A car drives passed a sign on Trout Road in Wisconsin Dells notifying drivers additional road construction will begin the week of April 5. Officials estimate Trout Road will be closed until this summer due to construction.

The scheduled start date means those who normally travel to Lake Delton through Trout Road will need to find an alternate route, which can be done by going on Wisconsin Dells Parkway or the interstate, he said.

Tollaksen said March 29 construction crews have been working on completing the first phase of the project grading work on Jones Road and finishing paving the section of Highway 13. That portion of the project is scheduled to wrap up the week of March 29-April 2, he said. He said the project is on time and within its $3.1 million budget.

Stony Acres in Wisconsin Dells

The first building of Stony Acres Apartments March 30. Construction of the 75-unit apartment building is happening simultaneously with Wisconsin Dells project on Trout/Jones Road and is scheduled for occupancy in August or September.

Phase 1 of the Jones/Trout Road project included the construction of Highway 13 from the intersection to about a quarter of a mile down Trout Road to Jones Road to rebuild and urbanize the corridor and begin installing a multi-use path. Utility and sewer work was installed underneath the road as part of Phase I.

Wisconsin Dells common council approves brewery, recreation park plans

Jones Road, which was originally a right-of-way, unmarked, gravel and dirt road, will turn into a two-way paved road for traffic and also provide access to Stony Acres Apartments. Phase II of the project will continue the work for three-quarters of a mile, tearing up and rebuilding the existing road as well as continuing constructing of the multi-use path on the east side of the road.

The work will total about a mile of improvements. Stony Acre Road, which will lead to Stony Acres Apartments as well, will also be constructed by the city.

Jones Road construction in Dells

Construction crews work on putting the finishing touches paving and grading Jones Road in Wisconsin Dells March 30. With the first phase of the project wrapping up, work will begin on the next phase to upgrade Trout Road to Clara Avenue the week of April 5.

Phase III of the project will take the multi-use path from Highway 13 and continue on the north side of the road on Fitzgerald Road to the roundabout by the new high school on Brew Farm Road. The planning phases of that part of the project are still in the works and the city hopes to start later this year, Tollaksen said.

Apartments construction update

The road project is also happening simultaneously with the first building of Stony Acres Apartments. Both are developments to TID 2.

Wisconsin Dells council awards $3.1 million contract for Phase 1 of road project

Duane Kleinsasser, the developer in the apartment project, said construction crews are finishing the third floor and are looking to complete construction of the roof by the end of April. The project is about four weeks behind due to weather, he said. Developers plan to have the first building of the multi-family apartments ready for occupancy in August or September.

A link to a website with additional information on the apartments is scheduled to go live April 1, Kleinsasser said.

The first building will hold 75 units while a planned second building will contain an additional 75 units. Amenities include heated underground parking, along with a pet wash, bike station, community room, movie theater, library and game room. The second building plans to break ground when the first one is 75% to 85% occupied, he said.

Wisconsin Dells Mayor Ed Wojnicz spoke positively about the development.

“We’re excited about the housing,” Wojnicz said.

Dells mayor, Lake Delton village board president reflect on 2020, look ahead to 2021

Follow Erica Dynes on Twitter @EDynes_CapNews or contact her at 608-393-5346.

