WATCH NOW: Severe storm downs trees, powerlines, a house

At 608 Second Street, the residents are glad to be alive after a tree fell onto their home, crushing the roof and much of the second story.

A man who would only identify himself as Tyler said he owned the house. He was trying to coordinate with firefighters to get personal and time sensitive items when he returned. Tyler said he had been driving to Richland Center to pick up a bed frame, but his wife and son were in the home when the tree hit it.

“They went to the basement because they didn’t know what happened,” he said. “And the house shook.”

The dogs made it out safe, he said, though there were still cats in the basement.

At the intersection of Second Street, a large tree had fallen into a power line. Another blocked entry onto Third Street, split from its trunk. People used chainsaws to clear debris, working together even as the rain started to fall again.

Officials with the Baraboo Fire Department issued a warning just before 7 p.m. urging residents to stay in their homes over concerns about fallen power lines and requesting they not use chainsaws or other tools to cut fallen trees if there are power lines around them.