Watch Now: Spring arrives in Dodge County

April is expected to be above normal in the temperature department according to the National Weather Service. The Dodge County area reached 77 degrees Tuesday and signs of spring were abundant. People were found enjoying recreational activities and viewing wildlife under sunny skies in Beaver Dam and the Horicon Marsh.
Follow Kelly Simon on Twitter @KSchmidSimon or contact her at 920-356-6757.
Kelly Simon
Reporter
Beaver Dam Daily Citizen Reporter
