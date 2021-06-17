 Skip to main content
WATCH NOW: Summer entertainment returns to downtown Wisconsin Dells
WATCH NOW: Summer entertainment returns to downtown Wisconsin Dells

Downtown Wisconsin Dells held its first show of free entertainment for the 2021 season June 16 with a performance by Swing Crew. Entertainment will continue at the Riverwalk throughout the summer until Labor Day weekend.

Summer entertainment in Wisconsin Dells kicked off with a performance by Swing Crew June 16.

The Wisconsin Dells based band performed several folk, classic rock, country and pop songs throughout the two-hour long show. Children and adults both had a chance to participate in the show on stage and in the audience.

Free entertainment will continue throughout the summer with the last performance scheduled for Sept. 5. Performances will be held at the Riverwalk at 105 Broadway. A list of performances is at www.wisdells.com.

Follow Erica Dynes on Twitter @EDynes_CapNews or contact her at 608-393-5346.

