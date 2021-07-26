WATCH NOW: Summit Players Theatre Shakespeare in the State Park educational workshop at Mirror Lake State Park

Summit Players Theatre hosted a live outdoor performance of Shakespeare's "The Winter's Tale" July 24 at Mirror Lake State Park in Baraboo.
The six cast members of the Milwaukee based travelling, non-profit theater performed the 75-minute play in the park's amphitheater. The group also held a 45-minute educational workshop called “Inside Shakespeare's Story: The Winter's Tale” prior to the performance with games and exercises so attendees could learn more about the play and Shakespeare's work.
Summit Players Theatre will showcase "The Winter's Tale" until August 22, totaling 25 shows across 24 state parks. More information on Summit Players Theatre is at www.summitplayerstheatre.com.
