WATCH NOW: Take a video tour of Beaver Dam Rotary Lights at Swan Park 2020

Swan City Park dazzles this time of year as the Beaver Dam Rotary Lights surround strollers with hometown holiday atmosphere.

The winter wonderland was established just four years ago, when Leadership Beaver Dam and the Rotary Club lit up 15 trees along University Avenue.

Local Rotarians took over the project, which is led by community service chairman Sheriff Dale Schmidt.

About 2/3 of the park is decorated this year with holiday displays and an abundance of lights. There are paths for people to follow in order to stay clear of cords. Security cameras were also installed.

Mild winter temperatures, along with a longing to get outdoors in the midst of a pandemic, has brought people out nightly to enjoy the park.

Contributions from businesses and individuals allow for the Rotary Lights to stay lit until New Year’s Day. Online donations and mail-in donation forms can be found on the Beaver Dam Area Community Foundation website under “become a donor.” Donations can be sent by mail to: Beaver Dam Area Community Foundation, PO Box 721, Beaver Dam, WI 53916.

