Watch Now: Theresa celebrates 175th anniversary

THERESA – One hundred seventy-five years have passed since Solomon Juneau founded Theresa and the community turned out to celebrate Founder’s Day on Sunday.
The Theresa Historical Society marked the anniversary by hosting a family-friendly event at the Theresa Historical Park, located in the center of the village. Local history buffs and hometown folks took part in an afternoon of entertainment, food and refreshments, a time capsule opening and tours of historic buildings on the property.
“Voices of Theresa,” a 2018 documentary by Dan Senn played throughout the day in the original village hall and fire house (built in 1900). The documentary consists of interviews with community members about village history and personal stories.
Senn described Theresa as “an extraordinary American village which has lived much larger than its numbers. It has long been a religiously tolerant community blessed by artists, inventors, risk-takers and optimists set in a land of windmills, drumlins and the spirits of the Native Americans they once lived with in harmony.”
Theresa Historical Society President Jim Polster pointed out four buildings that are significant to the Dodge County Village. In order of acquisition they are: the Juneau House (built in 1847), the Schiefer House (built in 1849), the Recklau Cabin (built prior to 1854), and the Beck Tourist Cabin (built to house those traveling the Yellowstone Trail from 1930-1952).
Polster said he and Jim Widmer, a local cheesemaker, photographer and historian worked together to nominate the Juneau House for inclusion in the state historical register. The Wisconsin Historical Society placed the Solomon and Josette Juneau House in the State Register of Historic Places on Feb. 14, 2020.
“Unfortunately, Jim died shortly before that happened, but he would be proud,” he said.
According to the state registry, the Juneau House is significant for numerous historical associations. Constructed in 1847, the house is among the best-preserved examples of a modest Greek Revival style wood frame house dating from the 1840s in Dodge County. The gabled roof, cornice and frieze-band windows immediately identify the house as Greek Revival style. Additionally, the house is significant for its associations with early exploration and settlement in Wisconsin as the last home of Solomon and Josette Vieau Juneau.
Solomon Juneau was a fur trader, elected official and businessman is recognized as one of the founders of Milwaukee. Solomon is significant for his expansive exploration, and his commodities and fur trading in the areas now known as Milwaukee and Green Bay. His influence in establishing thriving trade networks and his pioneering exploration of the region was a direct stimulus for growth and establishment of Wisconsin as a state in 1848.
Polster said Juneau founded Theresa in 1846 and the village and township were both named after his French-Canadian mother. The Juneau House was built as a summer retreat in 1847 and in 1854 the Juneau family relocated to Theresa permanently. Solomon and Josette had 15 children (records are unclear, she lost either one or three additional children during childbirth).
Josette Juneau’s was part Native American. According to historical documents, her mastery of three languages including Menominee, Potawatomi, and French, and familial connections to a well-established fur trading family and both the Menominee and Potawatomi tribes, provided the critical link for Euro-American explorers and fur traders – like her husband Solomon – to travel the Great Lakes region, establish relationships with tribal communities, and conduct the exploration of the area that eventually led to greater settlement and statehood.
Josette died in 1855 and Solomon died a year later.
Their Theresa home has been preserved by the Theresa Historical Society since 1956. Polster said a man named Joe Gottwald was responsible for saving the house from being torn down in 1932. Before 1956, the home was a meeting place for the American Legion Post and a local Boy Scout troop. During that time, an upstairs bedroom was taken apart to enlarge the meeting area.
Polster found the original moldings for the third bedroom in the Shiefer House and members of the society have recently re-built the room.
“Today’s a perfect day to show off the work we’ve done to preserve our history for the next generation,” he said.
On Monday, the Theresa Village Hall moved its offices to a new building next to the Theresa Public Library at 290 Mayville St. It is the third hall in the past 175 years.