Watch Now: Theresa celebrates 175th anniversary

Polster said he and Jim Widmer, a local cheesemaker, photographer and historian worked together to nominate the Juneau House for inclusion in the state historical register. The Wisconsin Historical Society placed the Solomon and Josette Juneau House in the State Register of Historic Places on Feb. 14, 2020.

“Unfortunately, Jim died shortly before that happened, but he would be proud,” he said.

According to the state registry, the Juneau House is significant for numerous historical associations. Constructed in 1847, the house is among the best-preserved examples of a modest Greek Revival style wood frame house dating from the 1840s in Dodge County. The gabled roof, cornice and frieze-band windows immediately identify the house as Greek Revival style. Additionally, the house is significant for its associations with early exploration and settlement in Wisconsin as the last home of Solomon and Josette Vieau Juneau.

Solomon Juneau was a fur trader, elected official and businessman is recognized as one of the founders of Milwaukee. Solomon is significant for his expansive exploration, and his commodities and fur trading in the areas now known as Milwaukee and Green Bay. His influence in establishing thriving trade networks and his pioneering exploration of the region was a direct stimulus for growth and establishment of Wisconsin as a state in 1848.