WATCH NOW: Tourism vital part of Dodge County economy

Technology allows travelers to be tracked, and for his office to direct advertising and resources accordingly.

The effects of COVID 19 are also being tracked, with 82 percent of travelers changing their plans, as of a week and a half ago. Half have cancelled a trip completely. Forty-five percent of travelers have reduced travel plans. Twenty –two percent have changed their destination to one they can drive to rather than fly. Eleven percent have changed international trips to domestic ones.

“Color me an optimist, but I think Wisconsin is the perfect place to day-trip and to do a short trip (up to 600 miles),” he said. “If people aren’t going to jump on a plane and see Disney World, maybe they’ll hop in their cars and come see us. We’ve got plenty to see and do, and I think that will provide us a lot of opportunities.”

Providing the kind of clean and friendly service that they will expect – including whatever health and safety requirements may be needed – will be key to attracting those who are following guidelines and being cautious in their travels. According to Nussbaum, businesses need to keep that in mind in trying to attract those customers.