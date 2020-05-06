WATCH NOW: Tourism vital part of Dodge County economy

COVID 19 threatens all kinds of business, but tourism will continue to remain an important part of both local and state economies, according to Wisconsin Department of Tourism Regional Tourism Specialist Andrew Nussbaum.
He spoke to members of the Beaver Dam Rotary Club on Monday afternoon and said 2019 was a good year.
“Total tourism business sales in 2019 hit an all-time high of $22.2 billion in Wisconsin, generating $1.6 billion in state and local taxes. In Wisconsin that translates into $687 per household,” Nussbaum said. “In Dodge County total business sales came in at $163.3 million. A total of $9.8 million in tax revenue (state and local) was collected in Dodge County. That has a huge impact on our roads and bridges and schools.”
There are 1,525 jobs directly related to the tourism industry in Dodge County, generating nearly $36 million in income, Nussbaum said.
“Those are real dollars and real numbers, and something to be celebrated,” Nussbaum said.
Direct visitor spending rose from $80.7 million to $82.8 million in Dodge County from 2017 to 2018, according to data from the Wisconsin Department of Tourism. The tourism industry employed 1,527 people in Dodge County in 2018.
New member and chamber president Tracey Propst was amazed by the numbers.
"They really show how important tourism is, and how important it is to promote all the good things happening in the area," she said. "Just think of the shock of having to pay $687 more without those tourism dollars coming in. That's a huge impact that everyone can appreciate."
Nussbaum credited the state's reputation as a good place to visit for driving the growth.
“We have a reputation for being great service providers, no matter what occupation we’re in and despite any differences across any lines or boundaries. We work well with our neighboring states around the region because we all benefit whether they’re only coming to Wisconsin or touring the whole region. Our job is to make visitors want to come back, wherever they’re from or wherever they’re going.”
Outdoor recreation, arts, theater attract people. The key, according to Nussbaum, is making would-be guests aware of what the state offers.
“We have to stay out in front of folks, and let them know that there are great things to do here,” he said. “It’s a constant challenge to be up on top of promoting these destinations and amenities, and getting that information out there.”
Technology is an essential part of that mission. According to Nussbaum, 80 percent of travelers post on social media while they’re traveling, and 90 percent continue to engage about their trips long after their over.
Technology allows travelers to be tracked, and for his office to direct advertising and resources accordingly.
The effects of COVID 19 are also being tracked, with 82 percent of travelers changing their plans, as of a week and a half ago. Half have cancelled a trip completely. Forty-five percent of travelers have reduced travel plans. Twenty –two percent have changed their destination to one they can drive to rather than fly. Eleven percent have changed international trips to domestic ones.
“Color me an optimist, but I think Wisconsin is the perfect place to day-trip and to do a short trip (up to 600 miles),” he said. “If people aren’t going to jump on a plane and see Disney World, maybe they’ll hop in their cars and come see us. We’ve got plenty to see and do, and I think that will provide us a lot of opportunities.”
Providing the kind of clean and friendly service that they will expect – including whatever health and safety requirements may be needed – will be key to attracting those who are following guidelines and being cautious in their travels. According to Nussbaum, businesses need to keep that in mind in trying to attract those customers.
“I think that’s going to ring true more than ever in the past,” Nussbaum said. “When businesses reopen they should do so with a renewed sense of service and positive energy – both for their staff and for the customers walking in the door. There’s a lot of opportunity out there.”
Sounding a cautious note Cheryl Price of the GrandStay Hotel & Suites in Beaver Dam warned that COVID 19 has and will continue to challenge businesses like hers.
"For those of us who get business from Wisconsin and all over the world this is going to be huge," said Price. "I've been in this business since 1989 and I've seen a lot, but I've never seen anything like this. As far as the economy is concerned we got hit bad. A lot of seminars I've attended say it's going to take 18 months before we get back to 50 percent occupancy."
Wisconsin Tourism helps promote all of the special events, assets, attractions and resources found throughout the area and the state. Print, television, social media and other methods of promotion are utilized.
His office has recently been focused on business recovery, networking with state agencies and hospitality associations to provide needed resources and information.
He urges businesses to reach out to him at Wisconsin Department of Tourism, P.O. Box 803, Beaver Dam, WI 53916, email andrew.nussbaum@wi.gov or visit Industry.Travelwisconsin.com.
