Watch now: Turtle Dunk raises funds for cancer foundation

- Christopher Jardine
The annual Turtle Dunk at the Dirty Turtle on New Year's Day saw 19 jumpers brave the frigid waters of Castle Rock Lake to raise funds for the Friends and Family Cancer Foundation.
Support Local Journalism
Your membership makes our reporting possible.{{featured_button_text}}
Entrants raised more than $7,000 for the foundation, with another $2,500 matched by First Webber and the entire amount matched by Brunner Manufacturing, for a total of more than $19,000 raised. Jumpers included several members of the community and deputies from the Juneau County Sheriff's Office.
Reach Christopher Jardine on Twitter @ChrisJJardine or contact him at 608-432-6591.
Get local news delivered to your inbox!
Subscribe to our Daily Headlines newsletter.
Christopher Jardine
Reporter
Wisconsin Dells Events reporter
Get email notifications on {{subject}} daily!
Your notification has been saved.
There was a problem saving your notification.
{{description}}
Email notifications are only sent once a day, and only if there are new matching items.
Followed notifications
Please log in to use this featureLog In
Don't have an account? Sign Up Today