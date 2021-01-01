Watch now: Turtle Dunk raises funds for cancer foundation

The annual Turtle Dunk at the Dirty Turtle on New Year's Day saw 19 jumpers brave the frigid waters of Castle Rock Lake to raise funds for the Friends and Family Cancer Foundation.

Entrants raised more than $7,000 for the foundation, with another $2,500 matched by First Webber and the entire amount matched by Brunner Manufacturing, for a total of more than $19,000 raised. Jumpers included several members of the community and deputies from the Juneau County Sheriff's Office.