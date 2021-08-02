Watch Now: Tuskegee Airmen honored at EAA Airventure in Oshkosh

OSHKOSH – The gentle hum of airplanes flying above Dodge County grew louder Sunday as thousands of visitors headed home from EAA AirVenture in nearby Oshkosh.
Billed as “The World’s Greatest Aviation Celebration,” the fly-in convention returned for the 68th time last week following last year’s absence due to the coronavirus pandemic. EAA AirVenture typically brings in more than 500,000 aviation enthusiasts from 80 countries to its grounds each summer.
Attendance numbers for this year’s event are being tabulated, but Experimental Aircraft Association officials expected a record attendance of people and airplanes. The week had mostly ideal weather, other than an overnight storm Wednesday that shut down most activities on the grounds by 5 p.m. as a precaution.
The aviation story of World War II was told through special flying activities and programs as the event commemorated 75 years (plus one) since the end of the conflict. In attendance throughout the week to educate and sign autographs were former Tuskegee Airmen Brig. Gen. Charles McGee and Lt. Col. George Hardy. At 101 and 96 years of age, respectively, the men represent two of the remaining eight Black aviators in the U.S. Army Air Corps, a precursor of the U.S. Air Force. At a time when the U.S. military was segregated, the pair were among almost 1,000 Black fighter and bomber pilots and 14,000 navigators, bombardiers and support staff who trained at the Tuskegee Institute in Alabama from 1941-46.
According to the Tuskegee University website, the Airmen’s success in escorting bombers during World War II – having one of the lowest loss records of all the escort fighter groups, and being in constant demand for their services by the allied bomber units- is a record unmatched by any other fighter group.
McGee’s son Ronald and daughter Yvonne McGee, as well as his great-grandson Iain Lanphier were on hand Wednesday ushering “our piece of living history” between press interviews, signing sessions and programs to keep him on schedule and give him some downtime as needed.
Before the pandemic, Yvonne said her father would travel to almost 10 different events a year and was pretty independent and still driving himself.
“I think going from 110 mph down to zero really hurt his stamina, but of course he’s almost 102 years old,” she said. “He could sit here for hours signing books, taking pictures and educating people.”
Over the course of their careers, McGee and Hardy both fought in World War II, Korea and Vietnam. Of all American pilots, McGee holds the record of flying the most combat missions in the three wars – 409 missions. McGee speaks humbly of his accomplishments.
“As well as flying, George and I were both in the maintenance field at one time in our careers. I like to ask reporters, ‘When are you going to talk to the mechanics that make it possible for us to fly?’ We can’t forget them because they come first, if they haven’t done their job we can’t get our job done,” said McGee.
Hardy said the military was “really segregated” when he joined six months after Pearl Harbor, but that it opened doors for him and allowed him to earn his bachelor’s and master’s degrees in engineering. He flew in 136 missions in three different aircraft in three wars.
He said his favorite ride came at the age of 19 when he flew a P-51C Mustang at Kessler Field with the 99th Fighter Squadron in Tuskegee.
“I had my Rolls-Royce then,” Hardy said of the fast, maneuverable plane. “I didn’t get my driver’s license until after that.”
Hardy said the Tuskegee Airmen did not receive recognition many years ago, but the world was different then. President Bush and Congress awarded the Congressional Gold Medal to the Tuskegee Airmen in 2007, more than 60 years after the 332nd Fighter Group’s World War II achievements that were made bittersweet by the racial discrimination they endured after returning home.
“It was quite an affair and it felt good when we got that,” he said. “Some years later I got a call from a fellow in hospice who wanted to say ‘thank you’ to a Tuskegee Airman. He flew one of the bombers and we escorted his airplane back home. Things like that make you realize you did a good job.”
McGee said he is grateful to God for his experiences and wants the next generation of aviators to follow his four “Ps” to succeed.
“Find your talent and get a good education. Perceive, prepare, perform and persevere,” he said.
The pair of honored Tuskegee Airmen posed for pictures with a vintage Red Tail P-51 Mustang warplane at EAA AirVenture, just like the ones they flew in World War II combat missions.
“I’d have trouble getting up there now, but it’d be fun to try flying it again,” said McGee.
The afternoon air shows on Friday and Saturday featured programs that chronologically recalled aviation history during World War II. Airplanes involved spanned the aircraft used by the Army Air Forces and U.S. Navy during that time, as well as a variety of international aircraft from that period.
Rick Larsen, EAA’s vice president of communities and member programming, said that the magnificent aircraft showcased the evolution of air power during World War II and salutes the people who built, flew and maintained these aircraft.
