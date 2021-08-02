Watch Now: Tuskegee Airmen honored at EAA Airventure in Oshkosh

According to the Tuskegee University website, the Airmen’s success in escorting bombers during World War II – having one of the lowest loss records of all the escort fighter groups, and being in constant demand for their services by the allied bomber units- is a record unmatched by any other fighter group.

McGee’s son Ronald and daughter Yvonne McGee, as well as his great-grandson Iain Lanphier were on hand Wednesday ushering “our piece of living history” between press interviews, signing sessions and programs to keep him on schedule and give him some downtime as needed.

Before the pandemic, Yvonne said her father would travel to almost 10 different events a year and was pretty independent and still driving himself.

“I think going from 110 mph down to zero really hurt his stamina, but of course he’s almost 102 years old,” she said. “He could sit here for hours signing books, taking pictures and educating people.”

Over the course of their careers, McGee and Hardy both fought in World War II, Korea and Vietnam. Of all American pilots, McGee holds the record of flying the most combat missions in the three wars – 409 missions. McGee speaks humbly of his accomplishments.

