WATCH NOW: Vaccine education event reaches out to minorities and entire Beaver Dam community

A push for COVID-19 vaccinations in Beaver Dam strives to reach into and across communities of color.
Selepri Amachree, of Beaver Dam, has helped spearhead a upcoming virtual educational discussion about COVID-19 vaccines called "The Table" that started as a simple idea he said had following a discussion with Police Chief John Kreuziger in light of activism for racial justice following the killing of George Floyd last year.
"This whole thing started as the police chief and I were just going to go get our vaccinations together and get a picture of it and post it. It turned into we were going to talk about it because people were going to be like, 'OK, why are Selepri and the police chief getting their vaccines togther?'" Amachree said. "It was because we were going to show that there was a white police officer and a Black guy who were working together. That was the message. That's how is started."
More people and organizations came on board, including physicians working in Beaver Dam, the local Blue Zones chapter, local businesses and an area racial justice group.
"We want to make sure that we educate and start the conversation about vaccination," said Dr. Thanh Tran, including by directly addressing people of color who may be hesitant about the vaccine and answering their own questions. In particular, Black people in the United States have historically been subjected to nonconsensual medical experimentation at the hands of the government.
"We want to be able to come to them as people of color and tell them this is the science, we're doing it, we're telling you because we're on of you and they can connect better," she said. "It's very hard for a person of color to have someone else tell them that unless they feel that you're part of that community and you understand why they mistrust people."
The Table discussion about the COVID-19 vaccine will happen Sunday at 5 p.m. with a live stream hosted by The Shop FM, a Black-owned internet radio station in Beaver Dam. Local organizations will tune in with their own watch parties, and people will be able to watch live themselves and participate in the conversation, including with questions.
People also can be vaccinated during the event. Amachree said about 150 vaccinations will be given to anyone who shows up at 5 p.m. at Harvest Church, W7444 Highway 33, Beaver Dam.
State grants to address vaccine education and hesitancy is helping to fund the effort. Emily Dieringer, of Blue Zones, said the hope is to have multiple episodes related to COVID-19 followed by more discussions about different topics with different guests.
Amachree has been filming people and organizations involved for an intro video that will show how the community came together. The streamed discussions are intended to build trust through conversation and bring people together across different lines, those involved said, with COVID-19 protection as a natural starting point.
"This is what I'm hoping we become as a community: people who are able to sit down together no matter what color we are, where we're from, our backgrounds," Amachree said. "It doesn't matter. We just know each other as people, and we can learn to love each other that way, and we can break through some things."
