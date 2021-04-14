WATCH NOW: Vaccine education event reaches out to minorities and entire Beaver Dam community

A push for COVID-19 vaccinations in Beaver Dam strives to reach into and across communities of color.

Selepri Amachree, of Beaver Dam, has helped spearhead a upcoming virtual educational discussion about COVID-19 vaccines called "The Table" that started as a simple idea he said had following a discussion with Police Chief John Kreuziger in light of activism for racial justice following the killing of George Floyd last year.

Dodge County Public Health urges people to continue taking COVID-19 precautions JUNEAU — Dodge County Public Health urged people Thursday to continue wearing masks in publi…

"This whole thing started as the police chief and I were just going to go get our vaccinations together and get a picture of it and post it. It turned into we were going to talk about it because people were going to be like, 'OK, why are Selepri and the police chief getting their vaccines togther?'" Amachree said. "It was because we were going to show that there was a white police officer and a Black guy who were working together. That was the message. That's how is started."

More people and organizations came on board, including physicians working in Beaver Dam, the local Blue Zones chapter, local businesses and an area racial justice group.

Support Local Journalism Your membership makes our reporting possible. {{featured_button_text}}