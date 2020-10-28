WATCH NOW: Video captures hometown memories of Waupun

WAUPUN – Ask anyone what their favorite hometown feature is, and you’ll likely get as many answers as respondents.

That’s why Kyle Winter’s new video includes many images that people will recognize, and some that will not. Winter recently created a video of “Waupun’s Greatest Hits” for Mayor Julie Nickel’s Facebook page. While beautifully assembled and a visual feast, it might surprise locals and visitors alike for the breadth of images in the 70-second treat.

“The mayor and I haven’t ever met,” said Winter, 26. “She contacted my parents (Kevin and Sherry) because she knew that my dad was into video and photography. My dad, being my dad, said ‘I think I know somebody who would like to take on a project like this.’”

“It’s funny because my mom works in a church, so she was always volunteering me for stuff as well.”

What began as a hobby in middle school and high school is now his career. He obtained his videography degree from UW-Whitewater and did a lot of freelance work while earning that degree. Kyle is now a corporate video/multi-media producer for Best Version Media in Brookfield.

Kyle worked up a proposal for a long version and a short one.