WATCH NOW: Video captures hometown memories of Waupun

WAUPUN – Ask anyone what their favorite hometown feature is, and you’ll likely get as many answers as respondents.
That’s why Kyle Winter’s new video includes many images that people will recognize, and some that will not. Winter recently created a video of “Waupun’s Greatest Hits” for Mayor Julie Nickel’s Facebook page. While beautifully assembled and a visual feast, it might surprise locals and visitors alike for the breadth of images in the 70-second treat.
“The mayor and I haven’t ever met,” said Winter, 26. “She contacted my parents (Kevin and Sherry) because she knew that my dad was into video and photography. My dad, being my dad, said ‘I think I know somebody who would like to take on a project like this.’”
“It’s funny because my mom works in a church, so she was always volunteering me for stuff as well.”
What began as a hobby in middle school and high school is now his career. He obtained his videography degree from UW-Whitewater and did a lot of freelance work while earning that degree. Kyle is now a corporate video/multi-media producer for Best Version Media in Brookfield.
Kyle worked up a proposal for a long version and a short one.
“It would have demanded a good deal of my time to do it. At the same time the city was going through a tough budget cycle, so it looked like the money wasn’t going to be there,” Kyle recalled. “I thought hard about it, and felt like I really needed something to bring me back to my roots. I contacted her again and told her I’d be willing to do a short video for free. She as ecstatic about it and that made me happy too."
The task made for an enjoyable trip down memory lane.
“One Sunday – delayed by a day because of rain – I started driving around town shooting the things that Mayor Julie wanted in the video, like some of the sculptures,” he said.
Waupun is widely known as the “City of Sculpture” due to the efforts of Clarence Shaler. Shaler was a wealthy industrialist who created a tire patching kit in the early part of the last century.
Shaler was also a gifted artist and donated several of his own bronze sculptures to the city.
Winter added a few special touches.
“In addition to the prison walls, the river and the nature trails I took shots of where I went biking as a kid and that kind of thing,” Winter said. “It was an opportunity for me to add the things that I thought are important as well.”
The video is about a minute and 10 seconds, and Mayor Julie says it definitely makes you want to see more. She gave Winter some of her own funds to show her gratitude.
“I wanted to promote Waupun in a positive light, especially with all the negativism we have going on in 2020,” Nickel said. “I paid Kyle out of my own pocket as I needed to reflect and remind myself of all the good things Waupun has to offer, without costing our taxpayers."
“Kyle did an outstanding job. His eye for detail draws you in – you don’t want the video to end. I am hoping next year we can put out another video with more detail to our businesses and citizens.”
“I think I gathered the culture pretty well, but there is so much more to see in Waupun," said Winter. "There are a lot of things that the average guest will probably miss. If I could extend the video there is a lot more that I would include – especially the people.”
One proud mom agrees.
“He really does love his hometown, that's for sure,” said Sherry. “Kyle works very hard in his career and truly enjoys his work. Still, it’s especially rewarding to be able to share those talents with the community and to let others know what a special place Waupun is.”
It has already been linked to other websites.
