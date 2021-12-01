WATCH NOW: Vigil for Waukesha parade victim recalls former teacher's influence on Beaver Dam

Jamie Johnson spoke first at the vigil.

“She played an important role in a lot of people’s lives,” Johnson said. “She really adopted our family and played a big part in helping us get through Kristi’s sickness and her death.”

Cornerstone Funeral Home was chosen because of a tree that was planted there in 2001 when Arthur died at 11.

“It’s been a special place for us as a family and friends to remember Kristi on her birthday and anniversary date,” Johnson said. “I know Tammy spent time here, and now it is a place to remember Tammy as well.”

Johnson said she still was in the anger stage of grief.

“She was so senselessly taken from us,” Johnson said. “And that is so hard for me to wrap my head around that she is gone and the way that she left us.”

Hans Gochenaur is a youth minister who coached cross country and track at Beaver Dam High School. He met Durand when coaching her daughters and he was involved in a youth ministry.