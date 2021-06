WATCH NOW: Visitors learn, eat at 43rd Columbia County Moo-Day Brunch

The 43rd annual Columbia County Moo-Day Brunch was hosted Saturday by Schoepp Farms, N2007 East Harmon Road, where children climbed on antique tractors and visitors sat in the sun eating ice cream and grilled cheese sandwiches.

The event was held once again after being cancelled out of precaution against COVID-19.

There were displays about soil health, crop rotation and cover crops. Volunteers bagged brunch for guests as others stood at a hot grill making sandwiches or unloading ice cream sandwiches.

Children pedaled along on miniature versions of tractors. Others watched as heifers and calves wandered through the grass eating. Wagons pulled by tractors offered the chance for visitors to learn more about the fields overseen by the Schoepp family since 1949.

