Watch Now: Waupun Correctional inmates earn college degrees behind bars

WAUPUN — History was made Tuesday as 20 inmates at Waupun Correctional Institution received their college diplomas.
A morning commencement ceremony, which was attended by family and friends, marked the first time individuals in a Wisconsin Department of Corrections-sponsored program graduated with a liberal arts bachelor’s degree.
All earned their degree in Biblical Studies with a minor in psychology from Trinity International University. The program is fully funded by a private foundation ithe private foundation, Wisconsin Inmate Education Association, and delivered at no cost to those enrolled or Wisconsin taxpayers. Trinity established a branch campus at Waupun Correctional Institution in 2017, developed the curriculum and hired staff to run the program. About 55 inmates are enrolled in the Trinity program.
Nicholas Perrin, president of Trinity International University, said earning a degree is no small accomplishment. The entire class graduated with honors.
“Many of you have made significant sacrifices to complete your work, but your support base has also shared these sacrifices. Other unsung heroes have prayed for you,” he stated. “We are grateful to God not only for each one of you, but also for every person who has provided help along the way – whether by encouragement, or prayers, or financial support.”
There are roughly 75 persons in DOC custody currently enrolled in the program, including the 20 graduates. Each was held to the same admission standards Trinity applies to all students, including having at least a high school equivalency diploma.
Student speaker August C. Peters-White drew applause from the crowd when he said, “Let us, the finished product, be a symbol that those considered some of the worst of society can transform to some of the better of society.”
“Even though we have reached the point of graduation, we know graduating is not the end result. We will be at the beginning of being more exemplary, resilient, kinder, creative and empathetic, and practicing and building upon the beneficial things we have learned.”
Enrollment was offered to persons in DOC custody across the state, and the applicant pool narrowed down based on behavior and education. Fifteen of the 20 graduates of this first class are classified as minimum or medium security, and understood they would have to transfer to or remain at Waupun Correctional, a maximum-security institution, to take part in the program.
In addition to the Biblical Studies degree through Trinity International University, other educational opportunities are offered to those in Wisconsin Department of Corrections custody including: high school equivalency, career technical education/vocational programs, associated degrees through Second Chance Pell-funded programs, and UW’s Odyssey Behind Bars program.