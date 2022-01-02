Watch Now: Waupun woman gifted all-terrain wheelchair

WAUPUN – With the New Year comes a new lease on life for one area woman.
Abby Lane-Pocius had no idea what was in store for her Thursday afternoon when she and her mom pulled up to their Waupun home. The driveway was filled with cars and family and friends huddled nearby in anticipation of their arrival.
Tears started to flow as Lane-Pocius spotted an all-terrain wheelchair in green (her favorite color) with a large bow attached to it.
The Beaver Dam High School alumna has been in a wheelchair since a Feb. 13, 2014, accident left her paraplegic. She was a freshman at Northern Michigan University in Marquette, Michigan, at the time. The accident occurred in Michigan and because she wasn’t a state resident she didn’t qualify for the no-fault insurance coverage, leaving her family to pay for all medical expenses.
Abby and her parents, Steve and Tammy Pocius, moved to ranch home outside Waupun in recent years which has large doorways, more floor space and a wheelchair ramp leading to the front door.
For a family that enjoys the great outdoors, the country property offers many opportunities, but not everything is accessible to Abby.
“From little on, I was hunting and fishing with my uncle, with my mom and dad and my grandpa. I was very active in the outdoors and it just kind of plateaued once the accident happened,” said Lane-Pocius. “I couldn’t do much of it anymore.”
Lane-Pocius said she first learned of the Action Trackchair while at a Disability Pride Fair she attended as Ms. Wheelchair Wisconsin 2018. There she met Kelly Schei, general manager of TSS Equipment Company, who encouraged her to try-out the chair.
“Abby was in love at first ride,” said Schei.
Later on, Schei arranged for Lane-Pocius to go on a hunt using the chair.
“It was so awesome!” said Lane-Pocius, “I was back doing something I really, really missed.”
The Action Trackchair can navigate through sand, snow, mud, shallow streams, woods, grass and rough terrain. People with compromised mobility can go to a river or lake to fish, go into the woods to hunt, go to the beach and more.
With a base cost of around $12,000 and added features bringing the total price tag closer to $15,000, the wheelchair was out of reach for the Pocius family.
“Abby kept telling us not to worry about it because we do so much for her already, but we really were hoping there’d be a way to get it for her,” said Steve Pocius.
Several fundraising efforts fell flat and the family became discouraged.
“When your fundraisers fell through I started going to work about two years ago. There were a whole lot of phone calls and emails that went on, and Nate (Rud) came through last week,” Schei told Abby.
Rud heads up the Action Mobility Foundation, a Minnesota nonprofit organization that provides charitable grants to give the Action Trackchair and Action Trackstander to individuals who have limited mobility due to paralysis, spinal cord injury, disease and other conditions that prevent full mobility.
Rud said Schei told him that Lane-Pocius was an absolute perfect candidate for a grant due to her positive attitude and her efforts to help others within the disability community.
Lane-Pocius plans to graduate in December from UW-Oshkosh, with a psychology major and neurology minor. As an intern with the UW-O Women’s Center she took the lead on writing a funding proposal that resulted in the campus receiving a fully-funded Action Trackchair in June 2020.
Tammy Pocius said receiving the phone call that her daughter would receive a chair was simply, “a Christmas miracle.”
Lane-Pocius said it’s been difficult, both physically and mentally, since the accident.
“There are things that I never thought I could do again, but now I can live again!” she said. “To realize that it (the Action Trackchair) is actually mine – it’s total bliss, total bliss – and I’m so grateful.”
