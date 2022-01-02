Watch Now: Waupun woman gifted all-terrain wheelchair

Lane-Pocius said she first learned of the Action Trackchair while at a Disability Pride Fair she attended as Ms. Wheelchair Wisconsin 2018. There she met Kelly Schei, general manager of TSS Equipment Company, who encouraged her to try-out the chair.

“Abby was in love at first ride,” said Schei.

Later on, Schei arranged for Lane-Pocius to go on a hunt using the chair.

“It was so awesome!” said Lane-Pocius, “I was back doing something I really, really missed.”

The Action Trackchair can navigate through sand, snow, mud, shallow streams, woods, grass and rough terrain. People with compromised mobility can go to a river or lake to fish, go into the woods to hunt, go to the beach and more.

With a base cost of around $12,000 and added features bringing the total price tag closer to $15,000, the wheelchair was out of reach for the Pocius family.

“Abby kept telling us not to worry about it because we do so much for her already, but we really were hoping there’d be a way to get it for her,” said Steve Pocius.

Several fundraising efforts fell flat and the family became discouraged.