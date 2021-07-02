WATCH NOW: Whiskey Flats performs favorites to crowd at Swan Park

Local band Whiskey Flats brought out a crowd on Wednesday night as the third band in the concert series in Swan Park.

The Wednesday night concerts in Swan Park are provided by the Beaver Dam Activities and Services Department. The first concert of the season was on June 16.

Support Local Journalism Your membership makes our reporting possible. {{featured_button_text}}

The Beaver Dam Community Band will perform on the final day of the concert season July 28.

Loco Vocals will perform July 7, Eric Diamond, a Neil Diamond Tribute Artist, will perform July 14. Eddie Rivers Quartet performs July 21.

The concerts are performed on Wednesdays from 7 to 8:30 p.m.