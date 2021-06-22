 Skip to main content
WATCH NOW: Whooping crane chick at Baraboo breeding center
WATCH NOW: Whooping crane chick at Baraboo breeding center

Footage provided by the International Crane Foundation shows whooping crane chick Wampanoag at ICF's Baraboo breeding facility May 12, the day Wampanoag hatched, with foster parents Achilles and Aransas and on June 20 with foster mother Achilles. Wampanoag is the offspring of two cranes at Zoo New England’s Stone Zoo in Massachusetts. 

Whooping crane chick Wampanoag hatches at the International Crane Foundation's breeding facility May 12 with foster parents Achilles and Aransas. Wampanoag is the offspring of two cranes at Zoo New England’s Stone Zoo in Massachusetts. Footage provided by ICF.

Whooping crane chick Wampanoag with foster mother Achilles on June 20 at the International Crane Foundation's breeding facility. Wampanoag is the offspring of two cranes at Zoo New England’s Stone Zoo in Massachusetts. Footage provided by ICF.

Follow Susan Endres on Twitter @EndresSusan or call her at 745-3506.

