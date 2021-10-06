 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
WATCH NOW: Wisconsin Dells Kilbourn Fire Department hosts fire truck demonstrations at Spring Hill Elementary School for National Fire Prevention Week
0 Comments

WATCH NOW: Wisconsin Dells Kilbourn Fire Department hosts fire truck demonstrations at Spring Hill Elementary School for National Fire Prevention Week

  • 0
{{featured_button_text}}

Kilbourn Fire Department hosted demonstrations of its fire truck and equipment Oct. 6 at Spring Hill Elementary School in Wisconsin Dells for National Fire Prevention Week. 

The city fire department showcased the different equipment carried on the firetruck and the gear firefighters wear when they go to rescue calls. Fire Inspector Jerry Wolfram gave an overview of this years theme, Learn the Sounds of Fire Safety, about the different sounds of smoke and carbon monoxide alarms. 

National Fire Prevention Week is Oct. 3-9. Additional information on National Fire Prevention Week is at www.nfpa.org/Events/Events/Fire-Prevention-Week. 

Follow Erica Dynes on Twitter @EDynes_CapNews or contact her at 608-393-5346.

0 Comments

Tags

Watch Now: Related Video

‘Ground-breaking’ malaria vaccine approved for children in sub-Saharan Africa

Get local news delivered to your inbox!

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alert

Breaking News