WATCH NOW: Wisconsin Dells Kilbourn Fire Department hosts fire truck demonstrations at Spring Hill Elementary School for National Fire Prevention Week

Kilbourn Fire Department hosted demonstrations of its fire truck and equipment Oct. 6 at Spring Hill Elementary School in Wisconsin Dells for National Fire Prevention Week.
The city fire department showcased the different equipment carried on the firetruck and the gear firefighters wear when they go to rescue calls. Fire Inspector Jerry Wolfram gave an overview of this years theme, Learn the Sounds of Fire Safety, about the different sounds of smoke and carbon monoxide alarms.
National Fire Prevention Week is Oct. 3-9. Additional information on National Fire Prevention Week is at www.nfpa.org/Events/Events/Fire-Prevention-Week.
GALLERY: Wisconsin Dells Kilbourn Fire Department hosts fire truck demonstrations at Spring Hill Elementary School
SHOWING FIREFIGHTER EQUIPMENT
TOURING A FIRE TRUCK
Jerry gets hug from Ireland
