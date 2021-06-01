WATCH NOW: Wisconsin Dells observes Memorial Day

Wisconsin Dells honored fallen veterans with its annual Memorial Day service and parade May 31.

The parade, held by Wisconsin Dells American Legion Post 187, went down Broadway Street to Bowman Park. The lineup featured the Dells chapter of Veterans of Foreign Wars, Wisconsin Dells Boy Scout Troop 66 and Cub Scout Pack 79 and members of the Kilbourn and Delton fire departments. The parade and service was cancelled last year due to COVID-19.

At Bowman Park the legion hosted a service to honor soldiers killed in action. The Wisconsin Dells High School Band performed the national anthem and a medley of patriotic marches, while Father Eric Sternberg of St. Cecilia Catholic Church in Wisconsin Dells gave the prayer.

During his speech at Bowman Park, Post 187 Commandeer Mark Cobb told the story of Army Spec. Cindy Beaudoin who enlisted in the National Guard and served as a medic. Cobb shared a letter she wrote to her family that shared why she decided to serve. It was to be sent if she were killed in action. Beaudoin died at age 19 during Desert Storm, hours after a cease fire was ordered by then President George H.W. Bush.