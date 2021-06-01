WATCH NOW: Wisconsin Dells observes Memorial Day

Wisconsin Dells honored fallen veterans with its annual Memorial Day service and parade May 31.
The parade, held by Wisconsin Dells American Legion Post 187, went down Broadway Street to Bowman Park. The lineup featured the Dells chapter of Veterans of Foreign Wars, Wisconsin Dells Boy Scout Troop 66 and Cub Scout Pack 79 and members of the Kilbourn and Delton fire departments. The parade and service was cancelled last year due to COVID-19.
At Bowman Park the legion hosted a service to honor soldiers killed in action. The Wisconsin Dells High School Band performed the national anthem and a medley of patriotic marches, while Father Eric Sternberg of St. Cecilia Catholic Church in Wisconsin Dells gave the prayer.
During his speech at Bowman Park, Post 187 Commandeer Mark Cobb told the story of Army Spec. Cindy Beaudoin who enlisted in the National Guard and served as a medic. Cobb shared a letter she wrote to her family that shared why she decided to serve. It was to be sent if she were killed in action. Beaudoin died at age 19 during Desert Storm, hours after a cease fire was ordered by then President George H.W. Bush.
“I did not come home here to be a hero,” Cobb said quoting Beaudoin’s words. “I came here because my country needed me to be here. As much as I hate being so far away from home, I am here with thousands of other soldiers helping to bring down a very deranged tyrant. If I should die while helping to achieve this, then I died not to die in vain.”
Cobb said Beaudoin and the other American soldiers who were killed did not die in vain. Cobb also reminded the crowd at Bowman Park that freedom has a price with 1 million veterans having died in service since the American Revolutionary War. He said people can offer their support by wearing the red poppy flower, donate to charities, wear American flags and thank a veteran for their service.
Cobb also reminded the crowd to think of soldiers who come home from war and suffer from post-traumatic stress disorder as well as other mental and physical wounds.
Prior to the American Legion hosting its service, the Delton and Kilbourn fire departments held a brief prayer service and wreath laying near a memorial at the park to honor firefighters who died on the job. During the service, a prayer was given by Steve Keller, pastor at United Presbyterian Church who also serves as the Delton and Kilbourn fire departments chaplain.
Follow Erica Dynes on Twitter @EDynes_CapNews or contact her at 608-393-5346.