 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
WATCH NOW: Wisconsin Dells observes Memorial Day
0 comments
topical alert top story

WATCH NOW: Wisconsin Dells observes Memorial Day

  • 0
{{featured_button_text}}

Wisconsin Dells honored fallen veterans with its annual Memorial Day service and parade May 31.

Wisconsin Dells held its Memorial Day parade May 31 to honor fallen veterans.

The parade, held by Wisconsin Dells American Legion Post 187, went down Broadway Street to Bowman Park. The lineup featured the Dells chapter of Veterans of Foreign Wars, Wisconsin Dells Boy Scout Troop 66 and Cub Scout Pack 79 and members of the Kilbourn and Delton fire departments. The parade and service was cancelled last year due to COVID-19.

Cory plays Taps

Harold B. Larkin Memorial Post 187 Member Cory Janisch plays "Taps" at Wisconsin Dells' Memorial Day service at Bowman Park on May 31.

At Bowman Park the legion hosted a service to honor soldiers killed in action. The Wisconsin Dells High School Band performed the national anthem and a medley of patriotic marches, while Father Eric Sternberg of St. Cecilia Catholic Church in Wisconsin Dells gave the prayer.

Support Local Journalism

Your membership makes our reporting possible.
{{featured_button_text}}

During his speech at Bowman Park, Post 187 Commandeer Mark Cobb told the story of Army Spec. Cindy Beaudoin who enlisted in the National Guard and served as a medic. Cobb shared a letter she wrote to her family that shared why she decided to serve. It was to be sent if she were killed in action. Beaudoin died at age 19 during Desert Storm, hours after a cease fire was ordered by then President George H.W. Bush.

“I did not come home here to be a hero,” Cobb said quoting Beaudoin’s words. “I came here because my country needed me to be here. As much as I hate being so far away from home, I am here with thousands of other soldiers helping to bring down a very deranged tyrant. If I should die while helping to achieve this, then I died not to die in vain.”

Teresa takes picture

Teresa Jacobson, a Wisconsin Dells resident, takes a picture of an American flag hanging over Broadway before the start of the city's parade.

Cobb said Beaudoin and the other American soldiers who were killed did not die in vain. Cobb also reminded the crowd at Bowman Park that freedom has a price with 1 million veterans having died in service since the American Revolutionary War. He said people can offer their support by wearing the red poppy flower, donate to charities, wear American flags and thank a veteran for their service.

Spectators clap

Spectators clap as members of the Harold B. Larkin American Legion Post 187 in Wisconsin Dells walk past them during the Memorial Day parade.

Cobb also reminded the crowd to think of soldiers who come home from war and suffer from post-traumatic stress disorder as well as other mental and physical wounds.

Prior to the American Legion hosting its service, the Delton and Kilbourn fire departments held a brief prayer service and wreath laying near a memorial at the park to honor firefighters who died on the job. During the service, a prayer was given by Steve Keller, pastor at United Presbyterian Church who also serves as the Delton and Kilbourn fire departments chaplain. 

Follow Erica Dynes on Twitter @EDynes_CapNews or contact her at 608-393-5346.

0 comments

Tags

Watch Now: Related Video

Pentagon weighing how to help Afghans who aided US

Get local news delivered to your inbox!

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Yonkee, Lois A.
Obituaries

Yonkee, Lois A.

POYNETTE—The world lost a beloved mother, Lois A. Yonkee, on Monday, May 24, 2021. Lois battled dementia, and at the age of 82, she passed awa…

CWC holds graduation
Regional news

CWC holds graduation

WAUPUN – Central Wisconsin Christian School held its 61st commencement exercises Friday night, with a crowd of family and friends in the Crusa…

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alert

Breaking News