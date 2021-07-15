WATCH NOW: Wisconsin Dells tourism bounces back

Wisconsin Dells resorts and attractions report a huge upswing in travel this year after the COVID-19 pandemic severely restricted tourism in 2020.

Based on the first four months of 2021, Wisconsin Dells Visitor and Convention Bureau CEO/President Romy Synder said the area’s room tax collection numbers look encouraging. She said Wisconsin Dells area may meet or even surpass 2019 room tax collections. Room tax is collected on all hotel/motel rentals.

Snyder said room tax collections were up 17.5%, or about $500,000, for the first four months of 2021 between both Lake Delton and Wisconsin Dells municipalities compared to 2019. The summer months of June, July and August are normally the busiest months for tourism accounting for 40% of the economic impact in the area, she said.

“If those first four months are any indication of what we are going to see in June, July and August I think we’re are all going to be in a pretty good position,” Snyder said. Snyder said the visitor and convention bureau has seen really strong demand for leisure travel since early this year. This year’s spring break saw higher demand and more travelers than in previous years, she said.