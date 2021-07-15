WATCH NOW: Wisconsin Dells tourism bounces back

Wisconsin Dells resorts and attractions report a huge upswing in travel this year after the COVID-19 pandemic severely restricted tourism in 2020.
Based on the first four months of 2021, Wisconsin Dells Visitor and Convention Bureau CEO/President Romy Synder said the area’s room tax collection numbers look encouraging. She said Wisconsin Dells area may meet or even surpass 2019 room tax collections. Room tax is collected on all hotel/motel rentals.
Snyder said room tax collections were up 17.5%, or about $500,000, for the first four months of 2021 between both Lake Delton and Wisconsin Dells municipalities compared to 2019. The summer months of June, July and August are normally the busiest months for tourism accounting for 40% of the economic impact in the area, she said.
“If those first four months are any indication of what we are going to see in June, July and August I think we’re are all going to be in a pretty good position,” Snyder said. Snyder said the visitor and convention bureau has seen really strong demand for leisure travel since early this year. This year’s spring break saw higher demand and more travelers than in previous years, she said.
Besides room tax, premier resort tax collections — a 1.25% additional sales tax in the area — are up significantly in both Wisconsin Dells and Lake Delton from 2020 and 2019. Through the first quarter of 2021, Lake Delton collected $1.6 million in premier resort tax compared to just short of $1 million during the same time period in 2020. For the second quarter Lake Delton collected $870,535 in premier resort tax. As of June 24, Lake Delton has collected over $2.6 million in premier resort tax for the year so far. In 2020 it collected over $5.2 million and over $6.9 million in 2019. The third quarter usually generates the most tax.
Wisconsin Dells has collected a total of over $760,000 through the second quarter in premier resort tax with over $462,000 in the second quarter alone. The amount is significantly more than the $243,000 the city collected in the second quarter in 2020. In 2020, Wisconsin Dells collected over $1.6 million in premier resort tax compared to $2.1 million in 2019.
Snyder attributed the increase in travel to people not travelling with loved ones to take a vacation or traveling in a minimal capacity in 2020 due to the coronavirus pandemic with stay at home orders and people deciding to put travel plans on hold due to health reasons, vaccines being more available and those feeling more comfortable taking a vacation after being fully vaccinated. The upward trends in travel is something Synder said the bureau is hearing about nationwide, not just in Wisconsin Dells.
The strong demand for travel comes one year after the Wisconsin Dells area saw direct visitor spending decrease by 29.1% and had only 3.52 million visitors compared to 4.9 million in 2019, according to the Wisconsin State Journal. Sauk County saw its visitor spending drop by 16.3% and the state saw a 28.3% decrease in direct tourism spending.
‘I can’t wait’
Wilderness Resorts Chief Operating Officer Joe Eck said summer bookings are picking up from this year, even surpassing 2019 numbers.
Advancing bookings for the summer at the Wisconsin Dells resort are estimated to create a 5% to 10% increase in occupancy rates compared to 2019, he said. Eck attributed the increase to people not taking a summer vacation last year due to the pandemic and feeling safer when traveling, especially after getting vaccinated against COVID-19
“I think we knew even early on in (20)21 this summer was going to be a banner summer because the communication we were having with our guests and social media was really along the facts of ‘I can’t wait, I can’t wait. We are so excited,’” Eck said. “We normally don’t have that type of communication on a regular basis with our guests, so they were even talking to us through social media about this summer.”
Eck said he’s expecting the resorts occupancy numbers to increase throughout the summer. Smaller hotels are also seeing an increase in its occupancy rates. Fitzgerald’s Motel Owner and General Manager Margaret Gewont said stays at the downtown Wisconsin Dells hotel are up 50% this summer compared to summer 2019.
“It’s busier,” Gewont said. Gewont said she was expecting the increase this year due to people wanting to slow down and take time for a vacation. She said many of the guests who stay at the hotel are visiting the city park, the Riverwalk and nearby state parks as well as riding the trolley for historic tours of downtown Wisconsin Dells.
With strong bookings at resorts and hotels also comes visits elsewhere like attractions, restaurants and retail outlets, Snyder said.
“When accommodations are already telling us the demand for rooms is high that should be encouraging word to all businesses in this area because that means people are planning on coming,” she said.
Original Wisconsin Ducks and Dells Boat Tours Owner and General Manager Dan Gavinski is also noticing a busy summer. In addition to both attractions, he also owns Adare Go Carts, Jet Boat Adventures, Sunset Dinner Cruise and Ghost Boat Tours.
Though he didn’t provide figures, Gavinski said numbers are up significantly over 2019 and the increase started as soon as the Original Wisconsin Ducks opened for its 76th season in mid-March. The Original Wisconsin Ducks will be open until mid-November, according to the businesses website.
“We were pleasantly surprised at the numbers right away and made the outlook on the summer very positive,” Gavinski said.
Gavinski, who also sits on Wisconsin Dells Business Improvement District Committee, said he believes the increase is because people want to get outside and travel more as COVID-19 restrictions lift.
“I think people have been very anxious to get out and do outdoor attractions and that’s why our community does very well in times like this,” he said. “Even last summer, we did better than we had anticipated but the numbers this year are really good.”
Based on what he’s heard from the larger area resorts, Gavinski is expecting the increase in hotel room stays will carry over to the outdoor attractions and activities. He’s expecting business at Original Wisconsin Ducks to increase as the summer continues.
“It’s looking like it’s going to be a banner year but it’s a small sample size right now compared to what’s going to happen in the next 7 or 8 weeks because July and August is going to be the busiest time in the community,” Gavinski said.
GALLERY: Original Wisconsin Ducks tour in Wisconsin Dells
Original Wisconsin Ducks on Red Bird Gorge
Original Wisconsin Duck in Lake Delton
Orignal Wisconsin Duck heads upstream on Wisconsin River 2
Deer on Original Wisconsin Duck trail
Original Wisconsin Duck splashes into Lake Delton 1
Guests load onto Original Wisconsin Duck
Jack guides attendees
071521-dell-gallery-ducks007.jpg
071521-dell-gallery-ducks008.jpg
Orignal Wisconsin Duck heads upstream on Wisconsin River 4
Original Wisconsin Duck splashes into Lake Delton 2
071521-dell-gallery-ducks012.jpg
071521-dell-gallery-ducks013.jpg
Follow Erica Dynes on Twitter @EDynes_CapNews or contact her at 608-393-5346.