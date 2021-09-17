 Skip to main content
WATCH NOW: Wisconsin Dells Wo-Zha-Wa Days Fall Festival Sept. 17, 2021
WATCH NOW: Wisconsin Dells Wo-Zha-Wa Days Fall Festival Sept. 17, 2021

Wo-Zha-Wa Days Fall Festival returned to Wisconsin Dells Sept. 17.

Food and fun filled downtown Dells as several vendors and activities lined Broadway for the first day of activities which included a carnival, an antique flea market and arts and crafts fair. Local service organizations sold hot food and treats and others hosted games for families and children. It was the first time the festival was held since last years event was cancelled due to COVID-19. 

Wo-Zha-Wa Days continue tomorrow Sept. 18 starting with the Wo-Zha-Wa Run starting at 8 a.m. along with Maxwell Street Days, the antique flea market and the arts and crafts fair. The same events continue Sunday, Sept. 19 along with the parade at 1:30 p.m. 

Additional information on Wo-Zha-Wa Days Fall Festival is at www.wozhawa.com or its Facebook page. 

Follow Erica Dynes on Twitter @EDynes_CapNews or contact her at 608-393-5346.

