WATCH NOW: Wisconsin schools honor Veterans Day virtually

VIRTUAL
Beaver Dam
The Beaver Dam High School National Honor Society will share a virtual ceremony today on district social outlets and at bdusd.org.
“Our video contains the speeches normally given at the ceremony, the national anthem, and taps,” said NHS advisor Nock Pogorelec. “The latter are played by members of the Beaver Dam High School Band. A letter was sent to veterans who have attended the breakfast/ceremony in the past informing them of the cancellation and video.”
Juneau
Dodgeland Middle and High School Veterans Day Program featuring fifth-graders reading their Veterans Day poems, FFA flag folding demonstration, band, choir, dance and more, can be viewed at youtube.com/watch?v=JvVS1GGEUUs&t=49s.
Lodi
Lodi High School celebrated veterans with a virtual Veterans Day program which can viewed at https://high.lodi.k12.wi.us or youtube.com/watch?v=sE5RjNJ7AuA&feature=youtu.be.
Mayville
The annual Veterans Day Program will take place at 9:30 a.m. today. The event will be livestreamed and made available to watch in classrooms and throughout the community. The keynote speaker will be Vietnam Veteran Bob Wild. Click on the Mayville High School YouTube Channel link at youtube.com/channel/UCLovQUzFbat7zEL8GICtXzw.
New Lisbon
New Lisbon High School Virtual Veterans Day Program “A Tribute to Local Vets – Celebrating You” with Color Guard, music and guest speakers can be found at youtube.com/watch?v=johL7P36pto and on Facebook Wednesday morning.
Portage
Portage High School Virtual Veterans Day Program with keynote address by Lt. Col. Jeremy Duffy of the Wisconsin Army National Guard, other speakers and student messages of thanks to veterans will be posted online at portage.k12.wi.us/schools/high/about/veterans-day-program-2020.cfm today and on social media.
LIVE
Pardeeville
Pardeeville High School will host its annual Veterans Day meal as a contactless, curbside pick-up for veterans from 11:30 a.m. to 12:30 p.m. at the school’s main entrance, 120 Oak St. The younger students have made cards and signs for the vets and a prerecorded virtual ceremony will be posted at pardeeville.k12.wi.us/hs and on social media.
Columbus
Columbus VFW Post will host a Veterans Day Ceremony at 10:50 a.m. by the Veteran's Memorial in Fireman's Park, 1049 Park Ave., Columbus.
