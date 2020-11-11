 Skip to main content
WATCH NOW: Wisconsin schools honor Veterans Day virtually
Portage High School sophomore Greta Shortreed places a flag on the grave of a veteran Friday at St. Marys Cemetery in Portage. Social studies teacher Sarah Pulliam organized the walking trip with a group of students in honor of Veterans Day.

 SUSAN ENDRES, Daily Register

VIRTUAL

Beaver Dam

The Beaver Dam High School National Honor Society will share a virtual ceremony today on district social outlets and at bdusd.org.

“Our video contains the speeches normally given at the ceremony, the national anthem, and taps,” said NHS advisor Nock Pogorelec. “The latter are played by members of the Beaver Dam High School Band. A letter was sent to veterans who have attended the breakfast/ceremony in the past informing them of the cancellation and video.”

Juneau

Dodgeland Middle and High School Veterans Day Program featuring fifth-graders reading their Veterans Day poems, FFA flag folding demonstration, band, choir, dance and more, can be viewed at youtube.com/watch?v=JvVS1GGEUUs&t=49s.

Lodi

Lodi High School celebrated veterans with a virtual Veterans Day program which can viewed at https://high.lodi.k12.wi.us or youtube.com/watch?v=sE5RjNJ7AuA&feature=youtu.be.

Mayville

The annual Veterans Day Program will take place at 9:30 a.m. today. The event will be livestreamed and made available to watch in classrooms and throughout the community. The keynote speaker will be Vietnam Veteran Bob Wild. Click on the Mayville High School YouTube Channel link at youtube.com/channel/UCLovQUzFbat7zEL8GICtXzw.

New Lisbon

New Lisbon High School Virtual Veterans Day Program “A Tribute to Local Vets – Celebrating You” with Color Guard, music and guest speakers can be found at youtube.com/watch?v=johL7P36pto and on Facebook Wednesday morning.

Portage

Portage High School Virtual Veterans Day Program with keynote address by Lt. Col. Jeremy Duffy of the Wisconsin Army National Guard, other speakers and student messages of thanks to veterans will be posted online at portage.k12.wi.us/schools/high/about/veterans-day-program-2020.cfm today and on social media.

LIVE

Pardeeville

Pardeeville High School will host its annual Veterans Day meal as a contactless, curbside pick-up for veterans from 11:30 a.m. to 12:30 p.m. at the school’s main entrance, 120 Oak St. The younger students have made cards and signs for the vets and a prerecorded virtual ceremony will be posted at pardeeville.k12.wi.us/hs and on social media.

Columbus

Columbus VFW Post will host a Veterans Day Ceremony at 10:50 a.m. by the Veteran's Memorial in Fireman's Park, 1049 Park Ave., Columbus.

