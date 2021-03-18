 Skip to main content
WATCH NOW: Wonewoc students break ground on new tech-ed facility
WATCH NOW: Wonewoc students break ground on new tech-ed facility

The Wonewoc School District broke ground on a new technology education wing, the largest part of a $4.5 million referendum project, as administrators hope to have students in the building and taking classes by the start of the 2021-2022 school year.

School district staff, students, and representatives from FEH Design participated in the groundbreaking ceremony March 16.

Reach Christopher Jardine on Twitter @ChrisJJardine or contact him at 608-432-6591.

