WATCH NOW: Wonewoc students break ground on new tech-ed facility

The Wonewoc School District broke ground on a new technology education wing, the largest part of a $4.5 million referendum project, as administrators hope to have students in the building and taking classes by the start of the 2021-2022 school year.
School district staff, students, and representatives from FEH Design participated in the groundbreaking ceremony March 16.
Christopher Jardine
Reporter
Wisconsin Dells Events reporter
