“Wisconsin inside is out,” the newest watercolor exhibit at the Al. Ringling Theatre Gallery, focuses on showing regular scenes or objects from around the state from a different perspective.
Madison artist Dave Williams has worked for about two years on paintings he believes represent Wisconsin inside and out.
The exhibit will feature one room of paintings that feature outdoor Wisconsin, like Pewit's Nest or farms. The indoor room will feature paintings of items or places Williams has discovered around the state, like items from antique shops.
Williams likes to refer to his type of art for inside paintings as found still life, where he paints items he found around the state, and paints them in a classic still life style, instead of setting the scene himself.
“I found these items in basements or attics of people’s houses or antique shops, or store displays,” said Williams. “To me, it’s a little more interesting because they're collections that someone else put together.”
For outdoor paintings, Williams tries to portray popular scenic destinations around the state, but from a different angle or setting than most people are used to seeing.
“I tend to do things that are a little bit atypical, in that they’re different viewpoints or places that are harder to get to,” said Williams. “I’ve done the bottom of Pewit's Nest, that’s around here but not a lot of people have seen that view, there’s usually a path you take.”
Williams does not get inspiration from anything specific, he says the vision for each painting is different. The inspiration for each individual painting comes from items or scenes he sees, and he decides what to paint.
“It strikes me,” said Williams. “It’s to be outside and see some light run off of some piping outside of a store, and think that’s interesting. You take a picture of it and bring it back to the studio and start playing around with it.”
For Williams, art and painting has been a hobby since he began taking art classes in high school. He briefly lost touch with it while working as a computer programmer, but picked it up about 10 years ago and has since been featured in multiple Wisconsin and Illinois art galleries.
Williams hopes that through his work, people will learn to see the world and items within it from a different perspective.
“That’s sort of why I do this, so people can say, ‘Oh, that’s an interesting view,’” said Williams. “That’s your job as an artist or painter, to go beyond.”
