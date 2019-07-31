Castle Rock Lake’s annual crown jewel event, Waterfest, is scheduled to bring family fun to the lake Aug. 3 for its 20th iteration. Held each year on the first Saturday of August, the event is billed as “one of the biggest weekends of the year” in the Castle Rock Lake area.
Activities kick off Aug. 3 at Castle Rock County Park, 22nd Ave., Mauston, with the “Wild Side” 5K run/walk. Registration begins at 7 a.m. and participants take off at 8 a.m. on the course that includes pavement, off-road, grass, and trails. Cost for registration is $15 per person, with each registrant receiving a t-shirt for their entry fee. Additional awards are available for the top three male and female finishers in each of the age classes.
Family fun continues throughout the day, with 40et8 train rides, food vendors, live music, super hero visitors, and games, inflatable bounce houses, and other activities.
Adults can get it on the fun too, with sports tournaments for volleyball, horseshoe, disc golf, and cornhole. Some tournaments have entry fees with prizes given to the winners.
In the afternoon, kids can decorate their bike and ride in a bike parade, with participation prizes and first through third place awards. The decoration theme continues into the night, with a contest for campsite lighting.
At dusk, or about 8:30 p.m., the Lynxx Venetian Lights Boat Parade begins at the Dirty Turtle restaurant, W5250 N. Osprey Drive, New Lisbon. The boat parade usually attracts over a dozen boats featuring lights and other decorations. Registration for the boat parade is free, and the winning boat will receive a $500 first prize. All participants are also invited to a complimentary noon awards brunch Aug. 4 at the Dirty Turtle, where winners will be announced and door prizes will be given out.
Events conclude at about 9:45 p.m. Aug. 3 after the boat parade reaches Castle Rock Park with a fireworks finale.
For more information on Waterfest or to register for the 5K or boat parade, call 608-427-2070, visit juneaucounty.com/waterfest, or search Waterfest – Castle Rock Lake WI on Facebook.
