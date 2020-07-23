Waterfest 'Diluted' returning to Castle Rock Lake

“We’re setting the fireworks off from a barge in O’Dell’s Bay, off the shore from the Dirty Turtle, instead of shooting them off from the shore of the county park,” Loewe said. “Our intention with that has to do with social distancing for everyone’s safety, so ideally more people will watch the fireworks from boats out on the water instead of kind of piling on top of each other on the shores.”

Loewe said that while there is normally a Venetian Boat Parade, this year they decided to get rid of the competition and judging portion and instead make the event a display.

“Instead of doing our full Venetian Boat Parade, we’re calling it a lighted boat display, so essentially we just invited boaters from past and present in the parade to decorate their boat or hang some lights and come out and cruise around in the bay,” Loewe said. “Some of our boaters are so dedicated and they plan like a year in advance for decorations or costumes, they really go all out, so we definitely want to give them an opportunity to show that off if they would like to do that.”

Organizers discussed cancelling the event completely, but decided to hold Waterfest with modifications for safety as the event can be held with social distancing precautions.