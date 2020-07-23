Waterfest 'Diluted' returning to Castle Rock Lake

Castle Rock Lake’s annual tradition of Lynxx Waterfest will continue this year for the 21st year, albeit in a pared down version as organizers try to keep the event ongoing while also as safe as possible during the COVID-19 pandemic.
This year’s event is being called Waterfest “Diluted,” and is scheduled for dusk Aug. 1 at Castle Rock Lake. The event is sponsored by Lynxx Networks.
“We’re calling it Waterfest 2020 Diluted because we don’t want to misinform anyone who might be coming for the first time to see it and they think this is all Waterfest is,” said Tamaya Loewe, Assistant Director of the Juneau County Economic Development Corp. “We thought this would be the best move for ensuring everyone’s safety while still having a few key pieces of the event so everyone can come out and enjoy with their family on the water.”
Held each year on the first Saturday of August, the event is usually one of the county’s biggest gatherings each year as boats fill the lake and campgrounds along the shore fully book months in advance.
Previous Waterfests have offered sports tournaments for volleyball, horseshoe, disc golf and cornhole, 40et8 train rides, food vendors, live music, super hero visitors, a bike parade, games, inflatable bounce houses and the “Wild Side” 5K run/walk. This year will look a little different, with the “main event” fireworks show and a Venetian Boat Display offered.
“We’re setting the fireworks off from a barge in O’Dell’s Bay, off the shore from the Dirty Turtle, instead of shooting them off from the shore of the county park,” Loewe said. “Our intention with that has to do with social distancing for everyone’s safety, so ideally more people will watch the fireworks from boats out on the water instead of kind of piling on top of each other on the shores.”
Loewe said that while there is normally a Venetian Boat Parade, this year they decided to get rid of the competition and judging portion and instead make the event a display.
“Instead of doing our full Venetian Boat Parade, we’re calling it a lighted boat display, so essentially we just invited boaters from past and present in the parade to decorate their boat or hang some lights and come out and cruise around in the bay,” Loewe said. “Some of our boaters are so dedicated and they plan like a year in advance for decorations or costumes, they really go all out, so we definitely want to give them an opportunity to show that off if they would like to do that.”
Organizers discussed cancelling the event completely, but decided to hold Waterfest with modifications for safety as the event can be held with social distancing precautions.
“It’s been a really fabulous event for Castle Rock Lake, Juneau County Park, and the Juneau County side of the lake,” Loewe said.
For more information, visit juneaucounty.com/waterfest.html or search for Lynxx Waterfest on Facebook.
Reach Christopher Jardine on Twitter @ChrisJJardine or contact him at 608-432-6591.
Concerned about COVID-19?
Sign up now to get the most recent coronavirus headlines and other important local and national news sent to your email inbox daily.