Watertown man sentenced to 3.5 years in prison in robbery case

× Sign Up Today and Support Local Journalism Enjoy more articles from Your Most Trusted Information Source. Subscribers can log in for unlimited digital access Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

A Watertown man was sentenced three and a half years in prison Monday after being found guilty in a robbery case in January.

A jury found Tommie Plummer guilty of robbery with threat of force, party to a crime and burglary, party to a crime earlier this year and Judge Steven Bauer sentenced him Monday. He was originally charged with armed robbery and armed burglary in 2018. Plummer must also face four years of extended supervision.

According to the Dodge County district attorney's office, Plummer and another man were involved in a robbery at a residence on Louisa Street in Watertown demanding money and marijuana. Detectives spoke with witnesses and viewed security camera footage to identify Plummer as one of the two men.

The office says Plummer admitted to being upset about being shorted on drug sales at the location and that the two men left the residence with two ounces of marijuana and about $800.

Follow Chris Higgins on Twitter @chris_higgins_ or contact him at 920-356-6751 and chiggins@wiscnews.com.

Get local news delivered to your inbox! Subscribe to our Daily Headlines newsletter. Sign up! * I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.