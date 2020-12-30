Watertown Police seek information on man last seen going ice fishing

WATERTOWN – Waupun Police Department is investigating a missing case involving a 65-year-old man who was last seen when he said he was going ice fishing.

According to a press release from the Waupun Police Department, Jerald T. Brennan left his Watertown residence on Monday at noon to go ice fishing by himself but did not disclose the location. Brennan was wearing a tan Carhartt jacket, large boots and blue jeans. He was driving a gray 2008 Toyota Tundra truck with the Wisconsin registration number FN4689. He frequents Rock Lake, Mud Lake and Fox Lake which have been checked by friends and notified local law enforcement. He also has a cottage in Nekoosa which has been checked by family, and he was not located.

His phone last pinged on Tuesday at 6 a.m. at an address in Amherst. The area was checked by law enforcement with no success.

Brennan does not have a history of mental illness. He is 5’11 and between 175 and 180 lbs. He is muscular and in good physical health. He has brown eyes and short black wavy hair with specs of gray and is clean shaven.

If Brennan is located, contact the Watertown Police Department at 920-261-6660.