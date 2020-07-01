Watertown teen sentenced in sexual assault case

× Sign Up Today and Support Local Journalism Enjoy more articles from Your Most Trusted Information Source. Subscribers can log in for unlimited digital access Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

A 17-year-old Watertown boy pleaded no contest to sexual assault charges in Dodge County Circuit Court Tuesday.

Brandon Peters pleaded no contest to one charge of repeated sexual assault of a child, a felony. Peters also pleaded no contest to two counts of fourth-degree sexual assault, both misdemeanors. In Wisconsin, 17-year-olds are charged as adults.

According to court records, Judge Steven Bauer approved a deferred prosecution agreement. If Peters meets the terms of the agreement, his felony record will be expunged.

Bauer found Peters guilty of the misdemeanors and withheld sentencing, placing Peters on two years of probation. Peters must undergo sex offender counseling and treatment, undergo any other counseling recommended by his agent, have no contact with the survivor, have no contact with underage girls and have no sexual contact with minors.

According to the criminal complaint, the 13-year-old girl contacted Watertown Police on Oct. 24 and said she was sexually assaulted by Peters multiple times over the past few months.

The girl said they stopped talking briefly in September, but began talking again in the beginning of October when he came over to her house. She said they ended things Oct. 24 after there was a girl at his house.