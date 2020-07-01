Watertown teen sentenced in sexual assault case

A 17-year-old Watertown boy pleaded no contest to sexual assault charges in Dodge County Circuit Court Tuesday.
Brandon Peters pleaded no contest to one charge of repeated sexual assault of a child, a felony. Peters also pleaded no contest to two counts of fourth-degree sexual assault, both misdemeanors. In Wisconsin, 17-year-olds are charged as adults.
According to court records, Judge Steven Bauer approved a deferred prosecution agreement. If Peters meets the terms of the agreement, his felony record will be expunged.
Bauer found Peters guilty of the misdemeanors and withheld sentencing, placing Peters on two years of probation. Peters must undergo sex offender counseling and treatment, undergo any other counseling recommended by his agent, have no contact with the survivor, have no contact with underage girls and have no sexual contact with minors.
According to the criminal complaint, the 13-year-old girl contacted Watertown Police on Oct. 24 and said she was sexually assaulted by Peters multiple times over the past few months.
The girl said they stopped talking briefly in September, but began talking again in the beginning of October when he came over to her house. She said they ended things Oct. 24 after there was a girl at his house.
According to the criminal complaint, the girl said that she had sexual intercourse about 10 times since July and that it was not consensual. The girl said she saw Peters had a firearm on FaceTime video and was fearful of him.
Peters initially denied sexual contact with the girl, but admitted to having contact in the girl’s room after police mentioned DNA evidence. He told police he thought the girl was 15, but he later admitted he knew she was 13 or 14.
Peters allowed the police to download data from his cellphone to find chats between the two.
