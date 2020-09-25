Watertown woman sentenced to six years in prison for overdose death

× Thanks for reading! Log in to continue. Enjoy more articles by logging in or creating a free account. No credit card required. Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

A Watertown woman was sentenced to six years in prison after a teenager died from overdosing on methadone she provided.

Debra L. Patroelj, 52, entered a no contest plea to a charge of first-degree reckless homicide by delivering drugs in June. On Wednesday, Judge Brian Pfitzinger sentenced Patroelj to six years of initial confinement and 14 years of extended supervision. She must pay $268 in court costs, $250 for DNA testing and $14,484.38 in restitution.

Patroelj must also complete substance abuse treatment and a mental health assessment. She must maintain absolute sobriety and not go to bars, possess or consume alcohol without approval or possess drugs or drug paraphernalia. Patroelj can also not have contact with the family’s family.

According to the criminal complaint, a 16-year-old died in Jan. 2016 from a drug overdose at a Watertown residence in a friend’s bedroom. He died from using methadone, an autopsy showed.

Witnesses said that Patroelj usually sold the teenager Percocet pills, but she did not have any for sale at the time in Jan. 2016, and traded methadone pills to him for marijuana instead. The 16-year-old took the six methadone pills at one time. He was found dead later that evening.

Under Wisconsin law, people may be charged with reckless homicide if someone overdoses on drugs they provided. Patroelj was charged in March 2018.

Follow Chris Higgins on Twitter @chris_higgins_ or contact him at 920-356-6751 and chiggins@wiscnews.com.

