Waupun advances first responder funding

WAUPUN – Waupun moved closer to establishing an Emergency Medical Response service Tuesday as it tentatively approved using contingency funds to pay for it.

The total cost to establish a 15-member First Responder team is estimated at approximately $50,000 for 2022 and 2023, with 2021 (including training and supplies) topping $56,000.

At its Feb. 23 meeting, the City Council approved up to $15,000 to be used for training of emergency medical responders.

"The next step in the process is approving an operations budget which allows for the hiring of up to 15 EMRs with an anticipated hire date of June 1," wrote City Administrator/Director of Economic Development Kathy Schlieve in her issue summary. "Moraine Park Technical College has put together the training schedule with a class start date of June 2. Class is anticipated to wrap up in mid-September which would allow the EMR group to be operational by the fourth quarter of 2021."

On Tuesday, the council approved use of the stipend model in which compensation expenses are fixed and have been tiered based on the percentage of calls an individual makes. An hourly model contains more variables as employees would be paid per call.