Waupun advances first responder funding

WAUPUN – Waupun moved closer to establishing an Emergency Medical Response service Tuesday as it tentatively approved using contingency funds to pay for it.
The total cost to establish a 15-member First Responder team is estimated at approximately $50,000 for 2022 and 2023, with 2021 (including training and supplies) topping $56,000.
At its Feb. 23 meeting, the City Council approved up to $15,000 to be used for training of emergency medical responders.
"The next step in the process is approving an operations budget which allows for the hiring of up to 15 EMRs with an anticipated hire date of June 1," wrote City Administrator/Director of Economic Development Kathy Schlieve in her issue summary. "Moraine Park Technical College has put together the training schedule with a class start date of June 2. Class is anticipated to wrap up in mid-September which would allow the EMR group to be operational by the fourth quarter of 2021."
On Tuesday, the council approved use of the stipend model in which compensation expenses are fixed and have been tiered based on the percentage of calls an individual makes. An hourly model contains more variables as employees would be paid per call.
Waupun budgeted for an average of three responders per call however that number could be higher based on the call type. The American Rescue Plan serves as a potential funding mechanism for the first three to four years of the program.
“We continue to explore grant opportunities to help offset year one start-up costs,” said Emergency Management Director BJ DeMaa. “This includes reaching out to the Agnesian Healthcare Foundation, Office of Rural Health and other groups."
The president of Strategic Management Consulting Dan Williams is also assisting with that effort.
Schlieve said, “Over time, we’ve been seeing a very consistent uptick in ambulance calls. We really began tracking this about 18 months ago and, during the fourth quarter of 2020, 911 calls rose 30 percent over the same time period from the prior year. A good number of 911 calls are for falls without any transport required, which is the type of thing one would expect in an aging community.”
Calls to Department of Corrections facilities also increased, rising 25 percent during the same time frame.
“What we’re trying to do is look at intermediate or supplemental services to provide the service that the community needs and deserves — without financially overburdening people and making sure that we’re in step with what the actual demand is,” said Schlieve.
Lifestar EMS is the city’s contracted ambulance provider. First Responders cannot provide medical transport, and will defer to Lifestar personnel on any call due to Lifestar technicians’ higher training and ability to administer needed medications and/or treatments.
Williams said there are challenges ahead. According to his recent reports to Dodge County, a shortage of emergency personnel is forecast across the United States, with high turnover in the field. He projects that paid regional services are likely to be the next step, with completely all-volunteer services largely disappearing.
DeMaa said members of Waupun’s fire department and individuals in the community have inquired in the past about a city-run EMR program. He believes the interest is there to fill the positions.
Plans are being made to provide a vehicle with supplies to respond to calls. Council members debated using an existing vehicle that needs updates or purchasing a newer vehicle. DeMaa will look into both.
Andrea Jansen, a partner with Baker & Tilly, shared an audit report showing that Waupun is in good financial standing. Among items shared from the voluminous report is the fact that the city is at 49 percent of its debt limit.
“You’re free to borrow if you choose to borrow,” said Jansen.
“A total of $5.2 million of $12.5 million in total debt is invested in Tax Incremental Finance districts. A total of 13.2 percent of non-capital costs is paid toward debt.