Waupun alumnus gives back to community

WAUPUN – While many former small town graduates head out to college and never look back, a former Waupun Warrior is making an impact for as long as feasible in the town he and his family call home

Zac Dickhut, pronounced dicket, is the interim director of the Waupun Area Chamber of Commerce, and has volunteered extensively for the Waupun Historical Society while COVID 19 has restricted learning to online. He is also in pursuit of a master’s degree in public history and museum studies from UW-Milwaukee.

“My work at the Waupun Historical Society in 2020 really inspired me to do that,” said Dickhut, dressed in a blazer and tie at the chamber office at 321 Main St.

He obtained the chamber posting while that organization was regrouping following the loss of its previous director.

“I was asked if I wanted the position in January and February of 2021,” said Dickhut. “I’ve been in this position since March, and I’ve been slowly getting around to talk to as many chamber members as I can.”

The position is part-time, 20 hours a week with 16 hours to man the office and complete chamber business and four hours to network with and get to know chamber members and their businesses.