Waupun alumnus gives back to community

WAUPUN – While many former small town graduates head out to college and never look back, a former Waupun Warrior is making an impact for as long as feasible in the town he and his family call home
Zac Dickhut, pronounced dicket, is the interim director of the Waupun Area Chamber of Commerce, and has volunteered extensively for the Waupun Historical Society while COVID 19 has restricted learning to online. He is also in pursuit of a master’s degree in public history and museum studies from UW-Milwaukee.
“My work at the Waupun Historical Society in 2020 really inspired me to do that,” said Dickhut, dressed in a blazer and tie at the chamber office at 321 Main St.
He obtained the chamber posting while that organization was regrouping following the loss of its previous director.
“I was asked if I wanted the position in January and February of 2021,” said Dickhut. “I’ve been in this position since March, and I’ve been slowly getting around to talk to as many chamber members as I can.”
The position is part-time, 20 hours a week with 16 hours to man the office and complete chamber business and four hours to network with and get to know chamber members and their businesses.
“It takes time to get to meet members because I want to do more than just pop in and say hello,” he said. “I want to have a substantive conversation about where their business is, what they’re looking for from the chamber, what they want from the city as a whole and how best to accomplish that. It has been a slow process but it has been consistent.”
He added, “It’s something I’m passionate about. I want to see them grow and prosper and to see the city grow and prosper.”
His undergraduate degree came from St. Norbert University. The degree is in history and political science – a similar path that led his father, Matt, to teach in Waupun for 35 years. Zac hopes to be working as a curator at a museum, although he knows that such opportunities are relatively rare. Still, he hopes that his experiences in Waupun will boost his resume, and could help to lead to success in his chosen field.
It was in Waupun’s landmark Andrew Carnegie Library that Zac’s passion for history was ignited.
“I started volunteering there because I was bored like everybody else in March of 2020,” he said. “I started working there and fell in love with the work I was doing. Museums are centers of education and learning so it really is a continuation of the family legacy of teaching.”
Still, he is focused on the here-and-now for the chamber, and has the same dedication to the chamber’s mission as well. As voiced at the recent annual meeting the chamber hopes to expand its role as a visitor center, and to increase its online presence to attract visitors and residents.
“I want to do as much good as I can while I’m here,” he said. “That’s my goal.”
He said, “The big question our group is facing is how does it fit into the 21st century. If the city of Waupun is an orchestra, what instrument will the chamber play? Tourism is important, along with economic development overall. For us a solid website is critical – that can direct people where they want to go, that advertises a little taste of Waupun and what it has to offer. Not just downtown but in every other direction as well. It’s just a matter of shining up the diamonds in the rough and making visitors and locals see and appreciate what we have.”
He clarified that this is his vision and that the chamber membership will ultimately decide what they want and how to achieve it. Still, he’s happy to help.
“Whatever they want and however they want to achieve it, we can do that,” Zac said. “We are guided by what our membership is telling us.”
The chamber will continue its mission providing a place to meet, hosting its annual golf outing and dinner, and holding other such events. That is not to forget the events and missions of other organizations such as Waupun Fine Arts, the City of Waupun and other civic groups and event planners.
The chamber also serves as a resource for programs and information vital to business members. Programs that could be held in the future include unwanted intruder response, tax code changes, start-up business assistance and financial programs to benefit businesses both large and small.
As to how long Dickhut will remain, he is open to whatever the board decides. He does, however, have a priority in mind.
“I would not want to leave this position without helping and on-boarding the person who’s replacing me,” he said. “I wouldn’t want to leave the chamber high and dry. That would be something I’d never want to do. I really want to make sure that the chamber is in good hands. I’d want to insure that everything is ship shape before I head out.”
He added, “But it all depends on what the chamber wants.”