Waupun approves ambulance contract: Some needs beyond city's ability to pay

WAUPUN — Waupun City Council approved a new ambulance contract Tuesday that city officials hope will provide more reliable service.
The council approved a contract with LifeStar Emergency Services to provide services to 10 jurisdictions within the Waupun Ambulance District. The contract for two 911 ambulances will cost the city $66,000 a year and covers Sept. 1, 2020, to Aug. 31, 2023. The contract will automatically renew each year unless it is renegotiated by either party.
“One of the problems that we have seen is when one ambulance is dedicated to an inter-facility transport and the other ambulance is called out, that effectively takes out both ambulances,” said Fire Chief BJ DeMaa. “So we wanted to have some type of requirement that another ambulance will be provided if a third call happens.”
According to the contract, if a third ambulance is required LifeStar will provide one to the district within 30 minutes, 90 percent of the time.
Currently LifeStar’s inter-facility transfers have the same priority as emergency calls. If mutual aid is called to cover a LifeStar absence, the usual charge of $900 will be negotiated between LifeStar and the city.
LifeStar will report its daily activities to Fond du Lac County Dispatch, providing more information on how the ambulances are being disbursed each day. Enhanced monthly reporting will be provided to the city including call types, where patients were taken, how many calls were generated through the Department of Corrections and calls to city care facilities. Inter-facility transfers will be logged to measure their impact on emergency care.
“Average response time will also be recorded and if they miss their proscribed time they will be asked to provide information as to why it was missed,” said DeMaa.
Schlieve indicated that the cost of having three ambulances available at all times was deemed to be far too costly at $250,000 or more.
“This agreement is not going to solve the issues that we have historically seen with regard to ambulances not being available,” said DeMaa. “Our 911, pre-hospital volume is in competition with the inter-facility transport calls that they run. We obviously view his very differently as a city. The 911 calls should take precedence. However, right now, based on the funds we’re willing to commit to EMS, the two ambulances are what we’re going to get.”
DeMaa said the city needs to begin having focused discussion on what the future is going to look like regarding Emergency Medical Service and what the cost is when associated to those options.
“We’re in a situation that we know exists and we need to figure out how to close that gap,” he said.
“This gets us to the next step, but it’s not the final step in the work we need to do.” said Schlieve.
The contract was approved unanimously.
Capital projects discussed
Tax Increment District 1 closure was delayed for a year to gather another yield of $260,000 in deferred taxes. TID 1 was formed in 1987 and was set to close in 2021. Additional revenue from 2021 will be gathered to support affordable housing projects, expand infrastructure or finance other projects.
In budget discussions, Finance Director Michelle Kast reported that future capital improvements will likely require long-term borrowing. A customary 3 percent rise in tax levy will not keep pace with the costs likely to be incurred.
For 2021, a total of $268,545 is proposed for equipment purchases. A total of $1.2 million is anticipated for capital improvement projects at city hall, police and fire departments, public works and the aquatic center.
Projects on the horizon include $2 million in 2022 for Senior Center renovations, $1.5 million in 2023 for street reconstruction, a $1.5 million in 2023 for an aerial truck, $2 million for street reconstruction in 2025, $1 million in 2025 for a new HVAC system at City Hall and a host of other facility improvements.
The city is seeking a waiver from a Wisconsin Department of Revenue requirement to post Housing Affordability Report data online. Such postings are required for cities of 10,000 or more. Waupun is less than 10,000 if prison populations are not included.
“It’s very intensive and we don’t have the staff capacity to keep up with it,” said City Administrator/Director of Economic Development Kathy Schlieve.
The city’s Brooks Fund stands at nearly $97,000, designated to helping residents to cover health care costs. Schlieve suggested that those dollars be distributed, rather than sitting in an unused account. The fund was established in 1956 by William Brooks. It has not been utilized since 2012 when the administering committee awarded $5,000. They have not met since.
“There are many health care needs in the community, and I’m sure we can find a good use for them,” said Schlieve. “We think there’s a public project that this could benefit.”
Details will be considered at a later date.
