Waupun approves ambulance contract: Some needs beyond city's ability to pay

“Average response time will also be recorded and if they miss their proscribed time they will be asked to provide information as to why it was missed,” said DeMaa.

Schlieve indicated that the cost of having three ambulances available at all times was deemed to be far too costly at $250,000 or more.

“This agreement is not going to solve the issues that we have historically seen with regard to ambulances not being available,” said DeMaa. “Our 911, pre-hospital volume is in competition with the inter-facility transport calls that they run. We obviously view his very differently as a city. The 911 calls should take precedence. However, right now, based on the funds we’re willing to commit to EMS, the two ambulances are what we’re going to get.”

DeMaa said the city needs to begin having focused discussion on what the future is going to look like regarding Emergency Medical Service and what the cost is when associated to those options.

“We’re in a situation that we know exists and we need to figure out how to close that gap,” he said.

“This gets us to the next step, but it’s not the final step in the work we need to do.” said Schlieve.

The contract was approved unanimously.